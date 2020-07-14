All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

359 Conners AVE

359 Conners Avenue · (239) 776-5077
Location

359 Conners Avenue, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2328 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
tennis court
THE PERFECT WATERFRONT RETREAT FOR YOUR VACATION IN NAPLES. This updated and renovated canal front home has an inviting open floor plan the moment you step inside the front door you are looking through the great room sliding glass doors, over the pool and to the canal beyond. Rooms with a water view are the master bedroom with glass door access to the pool deck, guest room with French door to the pool patio, the kitchen and the great room. Beautiful hardwood floors in the main living area with very plush carpet and thick padding in the bedrooms. Luxury master bathroom with trendy shower and contemporary hardware along with generous walk in closet. Soak up the Florida sun on the rooftop deck of the boathouse. Catch some shade in the seating and dining area of a huge lanai by pool. ATTRACTIONS and CONVENIENCES NEARBY INCLUDE: walking distance to Vanderbilt Beach and Delnor-Wiggins Beach State Park, public parks, library, tennis courts and marina, restaurants, waterfront and beachfront dining, shopping, grocery stores including Publix, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, theaters, nightlife, all conveniences and necessities as well as entertainment, shopping and more restaurants at Mercato.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 Conners AVE have any available units?
359 Conners AVE has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 359 Conners AVE have?
Some of 359 Conners AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 Conners AVE currently offering any rent specials?
359 Conners AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 Conners AVE pet-friendly?
No, 359 Conners AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 359 Conners AVE offer parking?
No, 359 Conners AVE does not offer parking.
Does 359 Conners AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 359 Conners AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 Conners AVE have a pool?
Yes, 359 Conners AVE has a pool.
Does 359 Conners AVE have accessible units?
No, 359 Conners AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 359 Conners AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 359 Conners AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 359 Conners AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 359 Conners AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
