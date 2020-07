Amenities

Excellent rental opportunity in the golf course community of Cypress Woods Golf and Country Club! Available May through October, as well as December 2020. Enjoy serene golf course and pond views from your lanai. This beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath condo offers a spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings and has been updated with granite counter tops and new floors in 2017. Situated in a great location in the community within walking distance of the clubhouse!