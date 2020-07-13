All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3321 Olympic DR

3321 Olympic Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

3321 Olympic Drive, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 623 · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
World Tennis Center, a very active gated community, offers 16 tennis courts, fitness center; poolside Cafe, steam room, sauna, swimming pool and spa; children's playground. This second floor condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with tile throughout, bathroom and kitchen offers granite countertops, refrigerator with ice maker. This second floor condo offers a front patio where you can enjoy a sunrise and a larger screened-in lanai with a West exposure where you can enjoy a sunset. Close to shopping, dining and only 4 miles to the Naples Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 Olympic DR have any available units?
3321 Olympic DR has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3321 Olympic DR have?
Some of 3321 Olympic DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 Olympic DR currently offering any rent specials?
3321 Olympic DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 Olympic DR pet-friendly?
No, 3321 Olympic DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3321 Olympic DR offer parking?
No, 3321 Olympic DR does not offer parking.
Does 3321 Olympic DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3321 Olympic DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 Olympic DR have a pool?
Yes, 3321 Olympic DR has a pool.
Does 3321 Olympic DR have accessible units?
No, 3321 Olympic DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 Olympic DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3321 Olympic DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3321 Olympic DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3321 Olympic DR does not have units with air conditioning.
