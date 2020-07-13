3321 Olympic DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool hot tub sauna tennis court

World Tennis Center, a very active gated community, offers 16 tennis courts, fitness center; poolside Cafe, steam room, sauna, swimming pool and spa; children's playground. This second floor condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with tile throughout, bathroom and kitchen offers granite countertops, refrigerator with ice maker. This second floor condo offers a front patio where you can enjoy a sunrise and a larger screened-in lanai with a West exposure where you can enjoy a sunset. Close to shopping, dining and only 4 miles to the Naples Beaches.