3317 Timberwood CIR

Check out this lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa home for rent in the Timberwood of Naples. Ideal location in the heart of Naples just south of Airport Pulling Rd & Pine Ridge Rd corridor. Close to shopping, dining, beaches and more. Plus great school districts! This corner end unit Villa features laminate wood floors, Volume ceilings, fireplace, and a large screened in lanai. The split bedroom layout offers wonderful privacy. Master Bedroom has walk in closet and separate vanity area. There is a nice Breakfast bar in the Kitchen with lots of storage. NEW washer & dryer, and Brand NEW A/C unit. This is a very well-maintained condo ready for move-in. Enjoy your covered carport parking conveniently located just outside your door. Timberwood of Naples features a nice community pool on the lake, tennis courts, basketball court, play area, and more. You cannot beat this awesome location central to all Naples has to offer, minutes to beaches, shopping, dining, and more. Available July 1st for an unfurnished annual lease. Be sure to check out our 3D Virtual Tour!