Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
3317 Timberwood CIR
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:14 AM

3317 Timberwood CIR

3317 Timberwood Circle · (239) 292-1499
Location

3317 Timberwood Circle, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Check out this lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa home for rent in the Timberwood of Naples. Ideal location in the heart of Naples just south of Airport Pulling Rd & Pine Ridge Rd corridor. Close to shopping, dining, beaches and more. Plus great school districts! This corner end unit Villa features laminate wood floors, Volume ceilings, fireplace, and a large screened in lanai. The split bedroom layout offers wonderful privacy. Master Bedroom has walk in closet and separate vanity area. There is a nice Breakfast bar in the Kitchen with lots of storage. NEW washer & dryer, and Brand NEW A/C unit. This is a very well-maintained condo ready for move-in. Enjoy your covered carport parking conveniently located just outside your door. Timberwood of Naples features a nice community pool on the lake, tennis courts, basketball court, play area, and more. You cannot beat this awesome location central to all Naples has to offer, minutes to beaches, shopping, dining, and more. Available July 1st for an unfurnished annual lease. Be sure to check out our 3D Virtual Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Timberwood CIR have any available units?
3317 Timberwood CIR has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3317 Timberwood CIR have?
Some of 3317 Timberwood CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Timberwood CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Timberwood CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Timberwood CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Timberwood CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3317 Timberwood CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Timberwood CIR offers parking.
Does 3317 Timberwood CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 Timberwood CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Timberwood CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3317 Timberwood CIR has a pool.
Does 3317 Timberwood CIR have accessible units?
No, 3317 Timberwood CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Timberwood CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Timberwood CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3317 Timberwood CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3317 Timberwood CIR has units with air conditioning.
