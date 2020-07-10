All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 322 Melrose PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
322 Melrose PL
Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:07 AM

322 Melrose PL

322 Melrose Place · (239) 250-9027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

322 Melrose Place, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1757 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
*2021 Jan - APR RENTED - Off Peak Months Available* Welcome to Melrose Gardens at Berkshire Lakes. This immaculate villa lives like a single family home and features vaulted ceilings, large pass-through kitchen with granite counters, attached 2-car garage and a screened lanai overlooking an oversized private yard. The master suite offers a king bed and the bath has both a tub and step-in shower. The second bedroom has 2 twins, which can be reconfigured into one large bed. Brand new flat screen TVs are in every bedroom and living room. The Melrose Gardens community amenities include a pool and clubhouse. Also, guests have access to the Berkshire Lakes Pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, fishing pier and more. Excellent shopping and services are practically within walking distance and just minutes by car to the beach and world-class shopping and restaurants on 5th Avenue South/Downtown Naples.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Melrose PL have any available units?
322 Melrose PL has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 Melrose PL have?
Some of 322 Melrose PL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Melrose PL currently offering any rent specials?
322 Melrose PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Melrose PL pet-friendly?
No, 322 Melrose PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 322 Melrose PL offer parking?
Yes, 322 Melrose PL offers parking.
Does 322 Melrose PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 Melrose PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Melrose PL have a pool?
Yes, 322 Melrose PL has a pool.
Does 322 Melrose PL have accessible units?
No, 322 Melrose PL does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Melrose PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Melrose PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Melrose PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Melrose PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 322 Melrose PL?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity