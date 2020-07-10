322 Melrose PL

Amenities

*2021 Jan - APR RENTED - Off Peak Months Available* Welcome to Melrose Gardens at Berkshire Lakes. This immaculate villa lives like a single family home and features vaulted ceilings, large pass-through kitchen with granite counters, attached 2-car garage and a screened lanai overlooking an oversized private yard. The master suite offers a king bed and the bath has both a tub and step-in shower. The second bedroom has 2 twins, which can be reconfigured into one large bed. Brand new flat screen TVs are in every bedroom and living room. The Melrose Gardens community amenities include a pool and clubhouse. Also, guests have access to the Berkshire Lakes Pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, fishing pier and more. Excellent shopping and services are practically within walking distance and just minutes by car to the beach and world-class shopping and restaurants on 5th Avenue South/Downtown Naples.