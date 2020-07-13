3171 Serena LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

Stunning designer decorated first-floor Coach Home! Enjoy lots of natural sunlight in this light and airy, pristine home away from home. Every evening the skies are painted a colorful canvas as you enjoy Sunsets over a long water view. This newer construction Coach Home in Exclusive Fiddlers Creek with Stunning West Lake Views. Lovely 3-bedroom 2 bath coach home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac area and offers stunning lake views from the oversized lanai. Additional features include crown molding throughout, neutral tile and a spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. The master suite offers lanai access and bathroom complete with dual sinks, soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. The Award-Winning 50,000 square ft. Club & Spa at Fiddlers Creek boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center with spa and sauna, tropical lagoon-style pools with waterfalls, world-class golf, tennis, poolside bar & grill and fine dining. Perfectly situated between the World Famous 5th Avenue of Naples and the tropical beaches of Marco Island.