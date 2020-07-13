All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:49 PM

3171 Serena LN

3171 Serena Lane · (864) 320-2777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3171 Serena Lane, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$5,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1883 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Stunning designer decorated first-floor Coach Home! Enjoy lots of natural sunlight in this light and airy, pristine home away from home. Every evening the skies are painted a colorful canvas as you enjoy Sunsets over a long water view. This newer construction Coach Home in Exclusive Fiddlers Creek with Stunning West Lake Views. Lovely 3-bedroom 2 bath coach home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac area and offers stunning lake views from the oversized lanai. Additional features include crown molding throughout, neutral tile and a spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. The master suite offers lanai access and bathroom complete with dual sinks, soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. The Award-Winning 50,000 square ft. Club & Spa at Fiddlers Creek boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center with spa and sauna, tropical lagoon-style pools with waterfalls, world-class golf, tennis, poolside bar & grill and fine dining. Perfectly situated between the World Famous 5th Avenue of Naples and the tropical beaches of Marco Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3171 Serena LN have any available units?
3171 Serena LN has a unit available for $5,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3171 Serena LN have?
Some of 3171 Serena LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3171 Serena LN currently offering any rent specials?
3171 Serena LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3171 Serena LN pet-friendly?
No, 3171 Serena LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3171 Serena LN offer parking?
No, 3171 Serena LN does not offer parking.
Does 3171 Serena LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3171 Serena LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3171 Serena LN have a pool?
Yes, 3171 Serena LN has a pool.
Does 3171 Serena LN have accessible units?
No, 3171 Serena LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3171 Serena LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3171 Serena LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 3171 Serena LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3171 Serena LN does not have units with air conditioning.
