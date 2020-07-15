All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

3140 Kings Lake BLVD

3140 Kings Lake Boulevard · (239) 537-9468
Location

3140 Kings Lake Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7548 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
This 2nd floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has been completely and newly furnished for your comfort. The Master Bedroom is furnished with a King Size bed, one guest bedroom is furnished with a full size bed, and the 3rd bedroom has a twin bed. You will love the fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops and the dining area is fully screened enclosed. The living room is beautiful and has a smart TV for your enjoyment. Kings Lake is just minutes from Tin City, 5th Ave South, restaurants, and our beautiful gulf beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Kings Lake BLVD have any available units?
3140 Kings Lake BLVD has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3140 Kings Lake BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Kings Lake BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Kings Lake BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Kings Lake BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3140 Kings Lake BLVD offer parking?
No, 3140 Kings Lake BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 3140 Kings Lake BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Kings Lake BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Kings Lake BLVD have a pool?
No, 3140 Kings Lake BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Kings Lake BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3140 Kings Lake BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Kings Lake BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3140 Kings Lake BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3140 Kings Lake BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3140 Kings Lake BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
