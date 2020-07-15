3140 Kings Lake BLVD

Amenities

granite counters fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters Property Amenities

This 2nd floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has been completely and newly furnished for your comfort. The Master Bedroom is furnished with a King Size bed, one guest bedroom is furnished with a full size bed, and the 3rd bedroom has a twin bed. You will love the fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops and the dining area is fully screened enclosed. The living room is beautiful and has a smart TV for your enjoyment. Kings Lake is just minutes from Tin City, 5th Ave South, restaurants, and our beautiful gulf beaches!