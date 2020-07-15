3039 Horizon LN

Amenities

Our Beautiful END UNIT comes with a garage and 1 assigned parking space in front of your home! It can also come furnished or not. Live in one of the most desirable communities in Naples-Bridgewater Bay, a community centrally located in Naples. This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, first floor, end unit, has everything you need and more! Basic cable and water are included. Furniture is optional. Newer laminate flooring in all 3 bedrooms. This home features a detached 1-car garage, directly in front of the home and a washer/dryer. Why settle for less when you can enjoy the luxury of all that Bridgewater has to offer: 12 lakes to enjoy during your morning walks, 36,000 square foot clubhouse that includes a resort style pool, spa, and lap pool, library, fitness center, event hall, tennis courts, bocce, putting green, basketball, and so much more! Make this your next home!