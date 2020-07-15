All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 3039 Horizon LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
3039 Horizon LN
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:57 AM

3039 Horizon LN

3039 Horizon Lane · (630) 640-6600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3039 Horizon Lane, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2101 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Our Beautiful END UNIT comes with a garage and 1 assigned parking space in front of your home! It can also come furnished or not. Live in one of the most desirable communities in Naples-Bridgewater Bay, a community centrally located in Naples. This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, first floor, end unit, has everything you need and more! Basic cable and water are included. Furniture is optional. Newer laminate flooring in all 3 bedrooms. This home features a detached 1-car garage, directly in front of the home and a washer/dryer. Why settle for less when you can enjoy the luxury of all that Bridgewater has to offer: 12 lakes to enjoy during your morning walks, 36,000 square foot clubhouse that includes a resort style pool, spa, and lap pool, library, fitness center, event hall, tennis courts, bocce, putting green, basketball, and so much more! Make this your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 Horizon LN have any available units?
3039 Horizon LN has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3039 Horizon LN have?
Some of 3039 Horizon LN's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3039 Horizon LN currently offering any rent specials?
3039 Horizon LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 Horizon LN pet-friendly?
No, 3039 Horizon LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3039 Horizon LN offer parking?
Yes, 3039 Horizon LN offers parking.
Does 3039 Horizon LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3039 Horizon LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 Horizon LN have a pool?
Yes, 3039 Horizon LN has a pool.
Does 3039 Horizon LN have accessible units?
No, 3039 Horizon LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 Horizon LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3039 Horizon LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3039 Horizon LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3039 Horizon LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3039 Horizon LN?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity