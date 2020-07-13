All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:02 PM

2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1

2920 Cypress Trace Circle · (727) 946-2208
Location

2920 Cypress Trace Circle, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1625 sqft

Amenities

putting green
garage
gym
pool
yoga
tennis court
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
SHORT TERM RENTAL * $3,500.00 JANUARY 2020
This North Naples Golf Community of Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club features an 18-hold course designed by Gordon Lewis with a putting green and aqua range. Upper level coach home is a short walk to the clubhouse, has a 1-car garage and features 2 bedrooms +DEN, 2 baths with a screened lanai with pond and garden views. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a counter height bar for additional seating as well as a separate breakfast nook. Community amenities include a clubhouse with an award-winning restaurant and bar, large heated community & lap pool with food service, spa, 4 lighted tennis and pickle ball courts, and a fitness center with a studio for aerobics and yoga. Don't miss this opportunity to rent a piece of paradise in one of Naples best golf communities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 have any available units?
2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 have?
Some of 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1's amenities include putting green, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 offers parking.
Does 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 has a pool.
Does 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
