2920 Cypress Trace Circle #204 - 1

SHORT TERM RENTAL * $3,500.00 JANUARY 2020

This North Naples Golf Community of Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club features an 18-hold course designed by Gordon Lewis with a putting green and aqua range. Upper level coach home is a short walk to the clubhouse, has a 1-car garage and features 2 bedrooms +DEN, 2 baths with a screened lanai with pond and garden views. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a counter height bar for additional seating as well as a separate breakfast nook. Community amenities include a clubhouse with an award-winning restaurant and bar, large heated community & lap pool with food service, spa, 4 lighted tennis and pickle ball courts, and a fitness center with a studio for aerobics and yoga. Don't miss this opportunity to rent a piece of paradise in one of Naples best golf communities.