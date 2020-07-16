289 Robin Hood CIR

Amenities

dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Available April and Off-Season. Sherwood located only minutes from beautiful white sand beaches, historic Naples, downtown Naples, Tin City, Naples Municipal Airport, shopping, banks, hospitals, medical services and only 30 minutes from RSW International Airport. Enjoy amenities that include a clubhouse, two swimming pools, a fitness room, two tennis courts, four pickle ball courts, horseshoes, and a active social community. This is Light and Bright End-Unit on second floor on the lake with a beautiful fountain views. Call now with additional questions and to reserve this gem.