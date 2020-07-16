All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 289 Robin Hood CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
289 Robin Hood CIR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

289 Robin Hood CIR

289 Robin Hood Circle · (239) 292-3110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

289 Robin Hood Circle, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Available April and Off-Season. Sherwood located only minutes from beautiful white sand beaches, historic Naples, downtown Naples, Tin City, Naples Municipal Airport, shopping, banks, hospitals, medical services and only 30 minutes from RSW International Airport. Enjoy amenities that include a clubhouse, two swimming pools, a fitness room, two tennis courts, four pickle ball courts, horseshoes, and a active social community. This is Light and Bright End-Unit on second floor on the lake with a beautiful fountain views. Call now with additional questions and to reserve this gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Robin Hood CIR have any available units?
289 Robin Hood CIR has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 289 Robin Hood CIR have?
Some of 289 Robin Hood CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Robin Hood CIR currently offering any rent specials?
289 Robin Hood CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Robin Hood CIR pet-friendly?
No, 289 Robin Hood CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 289 Robin Hood CIR offer parking?
No, 289 Robin Hood CIR does not offer parking.
Does 289 Robin Hood CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 289 Robin Hood CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Robin Hood CIR have a pool?
Yes, 289 Robin Hood CIR has a pool.
Does 289 Robin Hood CIR have accessible units?
No, 289 Robin Hood CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Robin Hood CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 289 Robin Hood CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Robin Hood CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 Robin Hood CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 289 Robin Hood CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity