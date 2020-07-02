All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

2745 Tiburon BLVD E

2745 Tiburon Boulevard East · (888) 534-1116
Location

2745 Tiburon Boulevard East, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$15,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Vacation Rental located in upscale Esperanza. No expense spared on this luxurious condo which is located in Tiburon, part of the world renowned Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort. Privately keyed elevator opens into a stunning home featuring an open floor plan with 3 en-suite bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, plus den with its own private screen balcony. All newly furnished with comfort and taste in around lanai. A gourmet kitchen features Kitchen-Aid appliances, gas cooktop, granite counter tops and stocked with quality cookware. Attached 2 car garage leading to private elevator. Access to the beach via complimentary transportation. Medallion Membership transfer available which provides full access to two 18 hole Greg Norman Golf courses. Tiburon is located in North Naples and only minutes to the beach and close to some of naples finest shopping boutiques and restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 Tiburon BLVD E have any available units?
2745 Tiburon BLVD E has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2745 Tiburon BLVD E have?
Some of 2745 Tiburon BLVD E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 Tiburon BLVD E currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Tiburon BLVD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Tiburon BLVD E pet-friendly?
No, 2745 Tiburon BLVD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2745 Tiburon BLVD E offer parking?
Yes, 2745 Tiburon BLVD E offers parking.
Does 2745 Tiburon BLVD E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2745 Tiburon BLVD E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Tiburon BLVD E have a pool?
No, 2745 Tiburon BLVD E does not have a pool.
Does 2745 Tiburon BLVD E have accessible units?
No, 2745 Tiburon BLVD E does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Tiburon BLVD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2745 Tiburon BLVD E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2745 Tiburon BLVD E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2745 Tiburon BLVD E does not have units with air conditioning.
