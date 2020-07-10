2710 Cypress Trace CIR

Amenities
SHORT TERM RENTAL APRIL 2020 - DECEMBER 2020 Lovely, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, turnkey furnished, *2nd Floor unit with a pond and golf course view. Cypress Woods Golf and Country Club is a highly desirable North Naples community that offers a wide variety of amenities. Residents of this bundled golf community enjoy an 18 hole championship golf course, a beautiful clubhouse with a restaurant and bar as well as a fitness center, tennis courts, pool and spa. Cypress Woods is located close to beaches, shopping and restaurants.