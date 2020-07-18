2700 Cypress Trace Cir. #3116

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub tennis court

*Seasonal Rental* Call 239-325-8038 for Availability

2 bedroom/2bath, turnkey furnished condo in the prestigious community of Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club. Located in the desirable area of North Naples, Cypress Woods offers the best amenities such as a beautiful Clubhouse with both formal and casual dining, fitness center, pools, spa, tennis courts & pickle ball courts. Golf Membership transfer is available! Enjoy your Naples Vacation to the fullest with this condo, located only 7 miles from the beach and 5 miles from some of the best shopping and restaurants Naples has to offer! **Call for Availability**