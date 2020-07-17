All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:18 AM

2351 Montserrat LN

2351 Montserrat Ln · (239) 994-8555
Location

2351 Montserrat Ln, Collier County, FL 34120

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16101 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Now is your chance to be the first to live in this beautiful, brand new, end unit in LaMorada. LaMorada features a massive, state of the art clubhouse with brand new amenities. This three bedroom, two bathroom coach home includes a two car garage with a long driveway. It is located next to a large, green, open area with beautiful lake views. This home's master bedroom is a large size and includes a large master bathroom and his and hers walk in closet. In addition to the great layout, this smart home includes the ring doorbell system for security. Don't miss your chance to be first in this beautiful brand new coach home in LaMorada.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2351 Montserrat LN have any available units?
2351 Montserrat LN has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2351 Montserrat LN have?
Some of 2351 Montserrat LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2351 Montserrat LN currently offering any rent specials?
2351 Montserrat LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2351 Montserrat LN pet-friendly?
No, 2351 Montserrat LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2351 Montserrat LN offer parking?
Yes, 2351 Montserrat LN offers parking.
Does 2351 Montserrat LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2351 Montserrat LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2351 Montserrat LN have a pool?
No, 2351 Montserrat LN does not have a pool.
Does 2351 Montserrat LN have accessible units?
No, 2351 Montserrat LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2351 Montserrat LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2351 Montserrat LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2351 Montserrat LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2351 Montserrat LN does not have units with air conditioning.
