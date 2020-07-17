2351 Montserrat LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Now is your chance to be the first to live in this beautiful, brand new, end unit in LaMorada. LaMorada features a massive, state of the art clubhouse with brand new amenities. This three bedroom, two bathroom coach home includes a two car garage with a long driveway. It is located next to a large, green, open area with beautiful lake views. This home's master bedroom is a large size and includes a large master bathroom and his and hers walk in closet. In addition to the great layout, this smart home includes the ring doorbell system for security. Don't miss your chance to be first in this beautiful brand new coach home in LaMorada.