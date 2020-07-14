225 Turtle Lake CT

Amenities

Adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath end unit on the first floor in the heart of Naples! The owners have decorated in soft colors of the sea with beautiful ceramic tile floors and very cute beach-like accessories throughout. Completely renovated kitchen with new stainless appliances, white cabinets, black granite counters, with an open plan to the main living area. Large counter space for casual dining includes 4 bar stools.The bedroom features a king bed and a very large walk-in closet.A brand new bathroom features gorgeous tile in the large walk-in shower, new white cabinet and black granite vanity top.Comfortable living room with a sectional sofa, screened-in lanai with dining table for 4, and peaceful views of the golf course complete the picture of this small but charming home! Located in the Turtle Lake Golf Colony community, this property is very centrally located to all of Naples' best amenities: public white sand beaches, 5th Avenue & 3rd Street South shops and restaurants, Waterside Shops, Artis-Naples Philharmonic, Mercato, and even offers golf at the Quail Run course close by at Forest Lakes! It is a semi-private club but makes tee times available to the public 3 days each week.