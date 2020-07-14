All apartments in Collier County
225 Turtle Lake CT
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:07 PM

225 Turtle Lake CT

225 Turtle Lake Court · (239) 325-1678
Location

225 Turtle Lake Court, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath end unit on the first floor in the heart of Naples! The owners have decorated in soft colors of the sea with beautiful ceramic tile floors and very cute beach-like accessories throughout. Completely renovated kitchen with new stainless appliances, white cabinets, black granite counters, with an open plan to the main living area. Large counter space for casual dining includes 4 bar stools.The bedroom features a king bed and a very large walk-in closet.A brand new bathroom features gorgeous tile in the large walk-in shower, new white cabinet and black granite vanity top.Comfortable living room with a sectional sofa, screened-in lanai with dining table for 4, and peaceful views of the golf course complete the picture of this small but charming home! Located in the Turtle Lake Golf Colony community, this property is very centrally located to all of Naples' best amenities: public white sand beaches, 5th Avenue & 3rd Street South shops and restaurants, Waterside Shops, Artis-Naples Philharmonic, Mercato, and even offers golf at the Quail Run course close by at Forest Lakes! It is a semi-private club but makes tee times available to the public 3 days each week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Turtle Lake CT have any available units?
225 Turtle Lake CT has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 Turtle Lake CT have?
Some of 225 Turtle Lake CT's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Turtle Lake CT currently offering any rent specials?
225 Turtle Lake CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Turtle Lake CT pet-friendly?
No, 225 Turtle Lake CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 225 Turtle Lake CT offer parking?
No, 225 Turtle Lake CT does not offer parking.
Does 225 Turtle Lake CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Turtle Lake CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Turtle Lake CT have a pool?
No, 225 Turtle Lake CT does not have a pool.
Does 225 Turtle Lake CT have accessible units?
No, 225 Turtle Lake CT does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Turtle Lake CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Turtle Lake CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Turtle Lake CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Turtle Lake CT does not have units with air conditioning.
