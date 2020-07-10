213 Channel DR

Amenities

Location, ambience and quality – this one has it all! Literally steps away from the sugary-white sands of Vanderbilt Beach, this masterfully-remodeled, 4BR/2BA waterfront home is light, bright and airy, with modern coastal finishes such as new wood grain tile and plantation shutters throughout. The recent remodeling included a new roof, a new Lenox A/C system, new paint inside and out, all new electrical and lighting, and all new plumbing with Toto toilets in the bathrooms and a bidet in the master bath. The home also boasts numerous other upgrades such as central vacuum, security cameras inside and out, impact resistant windows and doors, and electric shutters on the tiled lanai – creating a seamless transition to and from the indoor living space. The well-planned kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances with pot-filler over the range, and a built-in wine cooler. Meanwhile, relax in the fenced-in back yard with a charming park-like setting and lush tropical landscaping. Enjoy the nearby conveniences of deeded beach access, tennis at Pelican Bay Community Park, and the up-scale dining and shopping at vibrant Mercato!