Collier County, FL
213 Channel DR
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:56 AM

213 Channel DR

213 Channel Drive · (239) 287-4947
Location

213 Channel Drive, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1633 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Location, ambience and quality – this one has it all! Literally steps away from the sugary-white sands of Vanderbilt Beach, this masterfully-remodeled, 4BR/2BA waterfront home is light, bright and airy, with modern coastal finishes such as new wood grain tile and plantation shutters throughout. The recent remodeling included a new roof, a new Lenox A/C system, new paint inside and out, all new electrical and lighting, and all new plumbing with Toto toilets in the bathrooms and a bidet in the master bath. The home also boasts numerous other upgrades such as central vacuum, security cameras inside and out, impact resistant windows and doors, and electric shutters on the tiled lanai – creating a seamless transition to and from the indoor living space. The well-planned kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances with pot-filler over the range, and a built-in wine cooler. Meanwhile, relax in the fenced-in back yard with a charming park-like setting and lush tropical landscaping. Enjoy the nearby conveniences of deeded beach access, tennis at Pelican Bay Community Park, and the up-scale dining and shopping at vibrant Mercato!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Channel DR have any available units?
213 Channel DR has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 Channel DR have?
Some of 213 Channel DR's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Channel DR currently offering any rent specials?
213 Channel DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Channel DR pet-friendly?
No, 213 Channel DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 213 Channel DR offer parking?
No, 213 Channel DR does not offer parking.
Does 213 Channel DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Channel DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Channel DR have a pool?
Yes, 213 Channel DR has a pool.
Does 213 Channel DR have accessible units?
No, 213 Channel DR does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Channel DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Channel DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Channel DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 Channel DR has units with air conditioning.
