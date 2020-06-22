2110 Arielle DR

Amenities

Exceptional first floor coach home in Arielle at Pelican Marsh! Southeastern exposure with gorgeous views of lake and golf course. Fresh and stunning, this residence is spacious with two bedrooms, two baths, a den and screened lanai. Beautifully updated to include granite counters, stainless appliances, custom cherry cabinetry in the kitchen & baths plus all new modern upgraded electronics. Porcelain tile on the diagonal and upgraded lighting fixtures throughout. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the foyer & dining room. All new furnishings in coastal, beach and casual Florida styles set in a palette of new soothing neutral paint colors. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities to Arielle include a heated pool & spa. Enjoy the amenities of Pelican Marsh including an extensive exercise facility known as the "Inspiration Studio", tennis club, social Foundation and security guarded gated entry. This premier community is conveniently located to fine shopping, dining and entertainment, which includes the Mercato located just to the south of Pelican Marsh's main entrance, and is just a quick drive to the beach.