Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:34 AM

2110 Arielle DR

2110 Arielle Drive · (239) 285-1198
Location

2110 Arielle Drive, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Exceptional first floor coach home in Arielle at Pelican Marsh! Southeastern exposure with gorgeous views of lake and golf course. Fresh and stunning, this residence is spacious with two bedrooms, two baths, a den and screened lanai. Beautifully updated to include granite counters, stainless appliances, custom cherry cabinetry in the kitchen & baths plus all new modern upgraded electronics. Porcelain tile on the diagonal and upgraded lighting fixtures throughout. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the foyer & dining room. All new furnishings in coastal, beach and casual Florida styles set in a palette of new soothing neutral paint colors. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities to Arielle include a heated pool & spa. Enjoy the amenities of Pelican Marsh including an extensive exercise facility known as the "Inspiration Studio", tennis club, social Foundation and security guarded gated entry. This premier community is conveniently located to fine shopping, dining and entertainment, which includes the Mercato located just to the south of Pelican Marsh's main entrance, and is just a quick drive to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Arielle DR have any available units?
2110 Arielle DR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2110 Arielle DR have?
Some of 2110 Arielle DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Arielle DR currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Arielle DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Arielle DR pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Arielle DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2110 Arielle DR offer parking?
No, 2110 Arielle DR does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Arielle DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Arielle DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Arielle DR have a pool?
Yes, 2110 Arielle DR has a pool.
Does 2110 Arielle DR have accessible units?
No, 2110 Arielle DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Arielle DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Arielle DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Arielle DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 Arielle DR does not have units with air conditioning.
