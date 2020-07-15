193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193

Amenities

27-Hole Championship Bundled Golf Community Fox Club! Enjoy this recently updated and well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, carport ground floor end-unit condo. Enter your vacation home through the formal living and dining area, open kitchen with 2 breakfast bars, which also opens to a separate family room. The family room offers a 180 degree panoramic view over the community golf course & lake with. Newly appointed kitchen, offering 30" solid oak cabinets with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, Newly updated bathrooms with glass enclosed showers, custom mirrors and 30" solid oak cabinets. 18" floor tiles throughout the home, lush carpeted bedrooms, Tiled lanai. Master bedroom offers walk-in closet. Ready for you and your family to enjoying all SW Florida has to offer! Only minutes to Olde Naples Beaches, Boutiques & Restaurants, & I-75