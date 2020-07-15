All apartments in Collier County
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193

193 Fox Glen Dr · (303) 872-9118 ext. 19
Location

193 Fox Glen Dr, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
27-Hole Championship Bundled Golf Community Fox Club! Enjoy this recently updated and well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, carport ground floor end-unit condo. Enter your vacation home through the formal living and dining area, open kitchen with 2 breakfast bars, which also opens to a separate family room. The family room offers a 180 degree panoramic view over the community golf course & lake with. Newly appointed kitchen, offering 30" solid oak cabinets with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, Newly updated bathrooms with glass enclosed showers, custom mirrors and 30" solid oak cabinets. 18" floor tiles throughout the home, lush carpeted bedrooms, Tiled lanai. Master bedroom offers walk-in closet. Ready for you and your family to enjoying all SW Florida has to offer! Only minutes to Olde Naples Beaches, Boutiques & Restaurants, & I-75

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 have any available units?
193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 have?
Some of 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 currently offering any rent specials?
193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 pet-friendly?
No, 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 offer parking?
Yes, 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 offers parking.
Does 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 have a pool?
No, 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 does not have a pool.
Does 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 have accessible units?
No, 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 have units with dishwashers?
No, 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 have units with air conditioning?
No, 193 Fox Glen Dr # 3-193 does not have units with air conditioning.
