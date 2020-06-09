All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1885 Les Chateaux BLVD

1885 Les Chateaux Boulevard · (239) 641-9900
Location

1885 Les Chateaux Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2645 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
elevator
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Annual Rental! $4,000 A month . Great Value!
Fabulous 18th Hole, Long Lake and Gulf Course Views from this remodeled top floor Penthouse unit with Elevator. Over 2,700 Sq Ft. Under Air and Cathedral Ceilings with large open floor plan that makes this Super Condo feel much Bigger. 3 Bedroom , 2 1/2 Bath , 2 Lanais , oversized 2 car garage. Renter can enjoy the Amenities of Pelican Marsh that include : 8 Har Tru Tennis, Pickle Ball, Bocce , State of the Art Exercise Facilities, and Special Workout Sessions and Endless Social Activities . Includes a Pontoon Boat Shuttle From Wiggins Pass to Beach.
Close to Beaches , Mercato, and Fine Dining . A Gem ! Easy To Show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD have any available units?
1885 Les Chateaux BLVD has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD have?
Some of 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1885 Les Chateaux BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD offers parking.
Does 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD have a pool?
No, 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1885 Les Chateaux BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
