1885 Les Chateaux BLVD

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court elevator gym parking garage tennis court

Annual Rental! $4,000 A month . Great Value!

Fabulous 18th Hole, Long Lake and Gulf Course Views from this remodeled top floor Penthouse unit with Elevator. Over 2,700 Sq Ft. Under Air and Cathedral Ceilings with large open floor plan that makes this Super Condo feel much Bigger. 3 Bedroom , 2 1/2 Bath , 2 Lanais , oversized 2 car garage. Renter can enjoy the Amenities of Pelican Marsh that include : 8 Har Tru Tennis, Pickle Ball, Bocce , State of the Art Exercise Facilities, and Special Workout Sessions and Endless Social Activities . Includes a Pontoon Boat Shuttle From Wiggins Pass to Beach.

Close to Beaches , Mercato, and Fine Dining . A Gem ! Easy To Show!