1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 bocce court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table racquetball court internet access tennis court volleyball court

REDUCED! Our 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo has been professionally painted, offers brand new flooring, appliances, washer dryer, newer AC system and more; move in ready to call your new home. Location! Enjoy the security of the second floor, designated parking spaces backed up to the nature preserve and amazing views from both bedrooms and adjoining screened lanai. Being the closest condo in Napoli to all the fun and Resort Style amenities has its perks; just a short walk to the luxury Clubhouse, Heated Swimming Pool, Lighted Tennis Courts, Bocce Ball Court, Volleyball Courts, Fitness Center w/ indoor 4 wall Racquetball Court, Billiard Room and Library! No other gated community condo in this price range offers more. Call to schedule your private showing.



4 miles to downtown Naples, Naples Pier, Beaches, 5th Avenue Restaurants, Shopping, and Marinas. 5 minutes to I-75. Less than 1 mile to Publix, restaurants and more. 25 minutes to SWFL Airport.



QUALIFICATIONS:

> Solid 12+ month job history Proof of income equal to or 3 X's monthly rent

> First month, last month and security deposit equal to 3 x's rent

> No collections in the last 12+ months

> No evictions

> No smoking

> HOA does not allow tenants to keep pets. *service animals accepted with proper documentation.

> Good recommendations from past landlord.

> No subletting

> We do not have the ability to accept section 8 Gov. assistance.

> An outside 3rd party makes final tenant selections



If you meet ALL of the above, call Shane Brown 239-272-5862. We do not charge an application fee up front. Freely fill out our rental application online at http://www.naplespark.house *Use 000-00-000 for SS# if you wish.



We look forward to helping you find a great home.



Shane & Nancy Brown

Starlink Realty

239-272-5862

www.naplespark.house - Free application

.