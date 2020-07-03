All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:03 PM

1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206

1810 Florida Club Circle · (239) 592-1077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1810 Florida Club Circle, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
REDUCED! Our 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo has been professionally painted, offers brand new flooring, appliances, washer dryer, newer AC system and more; move in ready to call your new home. Location! Enjoy the security of the second floor, designated parking spaces backed up to the nature preserve and amazing views from both bedrooms and adjoining screened lanai. Being the closest condo in Napoli to all the fun and Resort Style amenities has its perks; just a short walk to the luxury Clubhouse, Heated Swimming Pool, Lighted Tennis Courts, Bocce Ball Court, Volleyball Courts, Fitness Center w/ indoor 4 wall Racquetball Court, Billiard Room and Library! No other gated community condo in this price range offers more. Call to schedule your private showing.

4 miles to downtown Naples, Naples Pier, Beaches, 5th Avenue Restaurants, Shopping, and Marinas. 5 minutes to I-75. Less than 1 mile to Publix, restaurants and more. 25 minutes to SWFL Airport.

QUALIFICATIONS:
> Solid 12+ month job history Proof of income equal to or 3 X's monthly rent
> First month, last month and security deposit equal to 3 x's rent
> No collections in the last 12+ months
> No evictions
> No smoking
> HOA does not allow tenants to keep pets. *service animals accepted with proper documentation.
> Good recommendations from past landlord.
> No subletting
> We do not have the ability to accept section 8 Gov. assistance.
> An outside 3rd party makes final tenant selections

If you meet ALL of the above, call Shane Brown 239-272-5862. We do not charge an application fee up front. Freely fill out our rental application online at http://www.naplespark.house *Use 000-00-000 for SS# if you wish.

We look forward to helping you find a great home.

Shane & Nancy Brown
Starlink Realty
239-272-5862
www.naplespark.house - Free application
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 have any available units?
1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 have?
Some of 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 offers parking.
Does 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 have a pool?
Yes, 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 has a pool.
Does 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 have accessible units?
No, 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1810 Florida Club Cir - 1206, Unit 1206?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity