All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1617 Vizcaya LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1617 Vizcaya LN
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:27 PM

1617 Vizcaya LN

1617 Vizcaya Lane · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1617 Vizcaya Lane, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
media room
Lovely 4-bedroom, 3 full bath home, with long lake view. Enter into the formal entry and view the wide-open floor plan. Easy living is here for you with tile on the diagonal throughout, no carpeting. This home has the feel of luxury with its granite countertops, crown molding, stainless steel appliances. And the 2,032 square foot floor plan gives you room to spare. The gated community of Artesia has a state of the art, 9,215 square foot clubhouse, that offers a social director, fitness center, library, theater, billiard and card rooms, pickle ball and the most gorgeous pool overlooking Lake Artesia. It is Located just 15 minutes to Naples’ Downtown 5th Avenue, the beach, and Marco Island. This special home is waiting for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Vizcaya LN have any available units?
1617 Vizcaya LN has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1617 Vizcaya LN have?
Some of 1617 Vizcaya LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Vizcaya LN currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Vizcaya LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Vizcaya LN pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Vizcaya LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1617 Vizcaya LN offer parking?
No, 1617 Vizcaya LN does not offer parking.
Does 1617 Vizcaya LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 Vizcaya LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Vizcaya LN have a pool?
Yes, 1617 Vizcaya LN has a pool.
Does 1617 Vizcaya LN have accessible units?
No, 1617 Vizcaya LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Vizcaya LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 Vizcaya LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Vizcaya LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 Vizcaya LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1617 Vizcaya LN?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity