Collier County, FL
1600 CLERMONT DR
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:40 AM

1600 CLERMONT DR

1600 Clermont Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

1600 Clermont Drive, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1866 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
This luxury penthouse 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom is located within the prestigious Clermont of Pelican Marsh. Situated in upscale Naples, Florida. The Clermont is a gated community of over 2000 acres of immaculately landscaped residences. The community has many amenities including tennis, a fitness center, a swimming pool and spa, and a clubhouse for entertaining. Only minutes from the Gulf at Vanderbilt Beach or a short drive to abundant shopping, dining, recreation or cultural activities in downtown Naples. Coveniently located next to the newest plaza in Naples, the Mercato, where you can enjoy shopping, dining and an upscale movie theatre.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 CLERMONT DR have any available units?
1600 CLERMONT DR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1600 CLERMONT DR have?
Some of 1600 CLERMONT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 CLERMONT DR currently offering any rent specials?
1600 CLERMONT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 CLERMONT DR pet-friendly?
No, 1600 CLERMONT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1600 CLERMONT DR offer parking?
No, 1600 CLERMONT DR does not offer parking.
Does 1600 CLERMONT DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 CLERMONT DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 CLERMONT DR have a pool?
Yes, 1600 CLERMONT DR has a pool.
Does 1600 CLERMONT DR have accessible units?
No, 1600 CLERMONT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 CLERMONT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 CLERMONT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 CLERMONT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 CLERMONT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
