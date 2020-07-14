1600 CLERMONT DR

Amenities

This luxury penthouse 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom is located within the prestigious Clermont of Pelican Marsh. Situated in upscale Naples, Florida. The Clermont is a gated community of over 2000 acres of immaculately landscaped residences. The community has many amenities including tennis, a fitness center, a swimming pool and spa, and a clubhouse for entertaining. Only minutes from the Gulf at Vanderbilt Beach or a short drive to abundant shopping, dining, recreation or cultural activities in downtown Naples. Coveniently located next to the newest plaza in Naples, the Mercato, where you can enjoy shopping, dining and an upscale movie theatre.