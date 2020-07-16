All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

15954 Marcello CIR

15954 Marcello Circle · (239) 272-7330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15954 Marcello Circle, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 248 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
MUST SEE!! New Roof! Brand new carpet, NEW AC! New Washer and Dryer! New water heater! New Paint! Building is across from pool and recreation area and one of the best locations and most sought out section in Milano with a lake front view. 1715 sq. ft. 2 car attached garage 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 baths Features include volume ceilings, breakfast bar, triple sliders to lanai, spacious great room, walk in closets, dual sinks with vanity area in master bath, laundry in residence, paved driveway and much more. Enjoy the outdoors overlooking the lake on the screened lanai. Milano offers pool/spa, tennis and basketball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15954 Marcello CIR have any available units?
15954 Marcello CIR has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15954 Marcello CIR have?
Some of 15954 Marcello CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15954 Marcello CIR currently offering any rent specials?
15954 Marcello CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15954 Marcello CIR pet-friendly?
No, 15954 Marcello CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 15954 Marcello CIR offer parking?
Yes, 15954 Marcello CIR offers parking.
Does 15954 Marcello CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15954 Marcello CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15954 Marcello CIR have a pool?
Yes, 15954 Marcello CIR has a pool.
Does 15954 Marcello CIR have accessible units?
No, 15954 Marcello CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 15954 Marcello CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15954 Marcello CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 15954 Marcello CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15954 Marcello CIR has units with air conditioning.
