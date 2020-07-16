15954 Marcello CIR

Amenities

MUST SEE!! New Roof! Brand new carpet, NEW AC! New Washer and Dryer! New water heater! New Paint! Building is across from pool and recreation area and one of the best locations and most sought out section in Milano with a lake front view. 1715 sq. ft. 2 car attached garage 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 baths Features include volume ceilings, breakfast bar, triple sliders to lanai, spacious great room, walk in closets, dual sinks with vanity area in master bath, laundry in residence, paved driveway and much more. Enjoy the outdoors overlooking the lake on the screened lanai. Milano offers pool/spa, tennis and basketball.