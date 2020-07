Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool clubhouse ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

This 3 br/2 baths furnished annual townhouse that is centrally located in the community of Milano. This property features a lake view, vaulted ceilings, spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, a nicely sized living area, a 1 car attached garage and screened lanai. The community has a large swimming pool and clubhouse with proximity to Collier Recreation Park, the library, restaurants, and schools. Don't miss out on this wonderful property!