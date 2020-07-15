151 Oakwood CT

Amenities

Available September 1st, 2020. One of a kind lot (.45 acre) in Palm River off a quiet cul de sac. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool has a split bedroom floor plan and large vaulted ceilings throughout the main areas. The home received a fresh coat of paint on all the walls, brand new vinyl floors, new PEX plumbing throughout entire home, and various other small updates. Rental price INCLUDES Lawn Care, Pool Care, and Irrigation of the Lawn. House is being rented UNFURNISHED, is clean, and is ready for you to move in! PETS allowed at $100/animal per month. Palm River is located just a few miles from Naples top beaches including Naples Beach, Clam Pass, Vanderbilt Beach, Wiggins-Pass, and Barefoot Beach. Located in North Naples, which offers plenty of great dining options and retail shopping for all people. MULTI-YEAR LEASE DISCOUNT AVAILABLE.