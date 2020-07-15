All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 151 Oakwood CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
151 Oakwood CT
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:01 AM

151 Oakwood CT

151 Oakwood Court · (239) 227-5212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

151 Oakwood Court, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1739 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Available September 1st, 2020. One of a kind lot (.45 acre) in Palm River off a quiet cul de sac. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool has a split bedroom floor plan and large vaulted ceilings throughout the main areas. The home received a fresh coat of paint on all the walls, brand new vinyl floors, new PEX plumbing throughout entire home, and various other small updates. Rental price INCLUDES Lawn Care, Pool Care, and Irrigation of the Lawn. House is being rented UNFURNISHED, is clean, and is ready for you to move in! PETS allowed at $100/animal per month. Palm River is located just a few miles from Naples top beaches including Naples Beach, Clam Pass, Vanderbilt Beach, Wiggins-Pass, and Barefoot Beach. Located in North Naples, which offers plenty of great dining options and retail shopping for all people. MULTI-YEAR LEASE DISCOUNT AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Oakwood CT have any available units?
151 Oakwood CT has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 Oakwood CT have?
Some of 151 Oakwood CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Oakwood CT currently offering any rent specials?
151 Oakwood CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Oakwood CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 Oakwood CT is pet friendly.
Does 151 Oakwood CT offer parking?
No, 151 Oakwood CT does not offer parking.
Does 151 Oakwood CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Oakwood CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Oakwood CT have a pool?
Yes, 151 Oakwood CT has a pool.
Does 151 Oakwood CT have accessible units?
No, 151 Oakwood CT does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Oakwood CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Oakwood CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Oakwood CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Oakwood CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 151 Oakwood CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity