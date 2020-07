14978 Summit Place CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage sauna tennis court

LOCATION! Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath 2 story house, 2 car garage in Summit Place community in Naples. Master bedroom with large walk in closet, private master bath with dual sinks, tub with separate glass shower and private water closet. Tile in social area, kitchen, laundry and bathrooms, and carpet in bedrooms. Marble breakfast bar in kitchen. Ample laundry. Extended screened lanai and french door. Gated community with clubhouse, pool, jacuzzi, fitness room, sauna in both men and women lockers room, play ground, sidewalk, picnic and BBQ area, tennis courts and basketball court. Great school district! Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants, etc.