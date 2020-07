Amenities

Available for 2021! BRAND NEW Home in Naples Reserve! Recently furnished 3 bedroom plus den with pool and Spa! More furnishings coming soon! Outdoor kitchen will be built this summer! This Delray model is sure to please! Light and bright with Southern Exposure lake views!! Naples Reserve is located just 2 miles from Collier and 41. Beautiful resort style pool, clubhouse with cafe, fitness center, tiki bar with fire pit and more!