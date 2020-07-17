14667 Edgewater CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool tennis court volleyball court

Be the very first occupant of this beautiful new Villa in the Resort Style Community of Naples Reserve! Features a large Great Room / Dining Area and separation of Bedrooms for privacy. A roomy den / office has double French Doors and could be used as a third bedroom when needed. Kitchen Island can accommodate four barstools. This amazing community features lakes and boating, the Island Club with food and drink, Fitness Center, Beach Volleyball, Tiki Bar, Resort Pool with Lap Lanes, Tennis, Pickle ball, and dog parks.