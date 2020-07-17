All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 14667 Edgewater CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
14667 Edgewater CIR
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:05 AM

14667 Edgewater CIR

14667 Edgewater Circle · (239) 682-9408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14667 Edgewater Circle, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Be the very first occupant of this beautiful new Villa in the Resort Style Community of Naples Reserve! Features a large Great Room / Dining Area and separation of Bedrooms for privacy. A roomy den / office has double French Doors and could be used as a third bedroom when needed. Kitchen Island can accommodate four barstools. This amazing community features lakes and boating, the Island Club with food and drink, Fitness Center, Beach Volleyball, Tiki Bar, Resort Pool with Lap Lanes, Tennis, Pickle ball, and dog parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14667 Edgewater CIR have any available units?
14667 Edgewater CIR has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14667 Edgewater CIR have?
Some of 14667 Edgewater CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14667 Edgewater CIR currently offering any rent specials?
14667 Edgewater CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14667 Edgewater CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 14667 Edgewater CIR is pet friendly.
Does 14667 Edgewater CIR offer parking?
No, 14667 Edgewater CIR does not offer parking.
Does 14667 Edgewater CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14667 Edgewater CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14667 Edgewater CIR have a pool?
Yes, 14667 Edgewater CIR has a pool.
Does 14667 Edgewater CIR have accessible units?
No, 14667 Edgewater CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 14667 Edgewater CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14667 Edgewater CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 14667 Edgewater CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14667 Edgewater CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14667 Edgewater CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity