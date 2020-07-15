All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:18 AM

14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place)

14657 Sutherland Ave · (239) 980-3624
Location

14657 Sutherland Ave, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2002 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
***4 BED/2 BATH***SUMMIT PLACE***UPGRADED***FAMILY FRIENDLY***AMENTIEIS INCLUDED***GREAT LOCATION*** - 3D Virtual Walkthrough Available Here - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xY4bzbH24PF

This four-bedroom townhouse located in Summit Place offers so many upgrades! The entire interior has been recently painted, stainless steel appliances installed, custom cabinetry in the laundry room, and a huge master closet that has been customized to maximize storage. On the first floor, the kitchen includes an eat-in area along with a large pantry. Completing the first floor, an open concept dining room, and family area. The screened-in porch/lanai area overlooks a serene water setting, the perfect view. Upstairs, the master bedroom has beautiful tray ceilings, an enormous bathroom with dual sinks, a separate tub and shower, and a water closet. Adjacent to the master bedroom is the fourth bedroom. This bedroom has glass doors that lead straight into the master, making it an ideal location for an office. The upstairs also includes two additional bathrooms and a large full second bathroom. Summit Place is full of amazing amenities including a resort-style pool and spa, guard-gated entry, BBQ area, tennis court, basketball court, clubhouse, fitness center, and children's play area. Set up your showing today!

Furnishings detailed in pictures have been virtually staged and do not represent the actual contents of the property.

***BASIC CABLE, LAWN, AND TRASH INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL RATE**

***FIRST, LAST, AND SECURITY DUE UPON MOVE IN***

***PETS ALLOWED WIHT APPROVAL AND DEPOSIT***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) have any available units?
14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) have?
Some of 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place)'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) currently offering any rent specials?
14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) pet-friendly?
Yes, 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) is pet friendly.
Does 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) offer parking?
No, 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) does not offer parking.
Does 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) have a pool?
Yes, 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) has a pool.
Does 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) have accessible units?
No, 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) does not have accessible units.
Does 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) have units with dishwashers?
No, 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) have units with air conditioning?
No, 14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place) does not have units with air conditioning.
