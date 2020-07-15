14657 Sutherland Avenue #4657 (Summit Place)

Amenities

***4 BED/2 BATH***SUMMIT PLACE***UPGRADED***FAMILY FRIENDLY***AMENTIEIS INCLUDED***GREAT LOCATION*** - 3D Virtual Walkthrough Available Here - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xY4bzbH24PF



This four-bedroom townhouse located in Summit Place offers so many upgrades! The entire interior has been recently painted, stainless steel appliances installed, custom cabinetry in the laundry room, and a huge master closet that has been customized to maximize storage. On the first floor, the kitchen includes an eat-in area along with a large pantry. Completing the first floor, an open concept dining room, and family area. The screened-in porch/lanai area overlooks a serene water setting, the perfect view. Upstairs, the master bedroom has beautiful tray ceilings, an enormous bathroom with dual sinks, a separate tub and shower, and a water closet. Adjacent to the master bedroom is the fourth bedroom. This bedroom has glass doors that lead straight into the master, making it an ideal location for an office. The upstairs also includes two additional bathrooms and a large full second bathroom. Summit Place is full of amazing amenities including a resort-style pool and spa, guard-gated entry, BBQ area, tennis court, basketball court, clubhouse, fitness center, and children's play area. Set up your showing today!



Furnishings detailed in pictures have been virtually staged and do not represent the actual contents of the property.



***BASIC CABLE, LAWN, AND TRASH INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL RATE**



***FIRST, LAST, AND SECURITY DUE UPON MOVE IN***



***PETS ALLOWED WIHT APPROVAL AND DEPOSIT***



