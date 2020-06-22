All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:39 AM

14636 Catamaran PL

14636 Catamaran Place · (239) 777-6253
Location

14636 Catamaran Place, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2431 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
internet access
Naples Reserve is a new gated community in South Naples. Its grand entrance welcomes you in to the community with so much to offer! Fun-filled, casual Florida home style community with water-front living describes Naples Reserve. Centered around a picturesque private lake, this community boasts endless amenities including the new Island Club with its tiki bar cafe and resort-style pools. 22 lakes and nature preserves make this community breathtaking from any viewpoint. Naples Reserve is the perfect fit for anyone. It all comes together in this exciting new development ideally located in South Naples, Florida. This brand new pool home is exquisite! Spacious floor plan with all of the latest upgrades. From modern light fixtures to wood flooring and all new furniture, you will absolutely love it here. Offers two guest rooms both providing Queen size beds. Third guest room has two bunk beds. Guests each have two full bathrooms for use as well. Pool table creates fun as well as serene heated pool on lanai overlooking the lake. King bed in nice size master bedroom with big flat screen TV mounted on wall. Cable and internet both included. Dining table seating 6 people. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14636 Catamaran PL have any available units?
14636 Catamaran PL has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14636 Catamaran PL have?
Some of 14636 Catamaran PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14636 Catamaran PL currently offering any rent specials?
14636 Catamaran PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14636 Catamaran PL pet-friendly?
No, 14636 Catamaran PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 14636 Catamaran PL offer parking?
No, 14636 Catamaran PL does not offer parking.
Does 14636 Catamaran PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14636 Catamaran PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14636 Catamaran PL have a pool?
Yes, 14636 Catamaran PL has a pool.
Does 14636 Catamaran PL have accessible units?
No, 14636 Catamaran PL does not have accessible units.
Does 14636 Catamaran PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14636 Catamaran PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 14636 Catamaran PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 14636 Catamaran PL does not have units with air conditioning.
