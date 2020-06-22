14636 Catamaran PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool pool table internet access

Naples Reserve is a new gated community in South Naples. Its grand entrance welcomes you in to the community with so much to offer! Fun-filled, casual Florida home style community with water-front living describes Naples Reserve. Centered around a picturesque private lake, this community boasts endless amenities including the new Island Club with its tiki bar cafe and resort-style pools. 22 lakes and nature preserves make this community breathtaking from any viewpoint. Naples Reserve is the perfect fit for anyone. It all comes together in this exciting new development ideally located in South Naples, Florida. This brand new pool home is exquisite! Spacious floor plan with all of the latest upgrades. From modern light fixtures to wood flooring and all new furniture, you will absolutely love it here. Offers two guest rooms both providing Queen size beds. Third guest room has two bunk beds. Guests each have two full bathrooms for use as well. Pool table creates fun as well as serene heated pool on lanai overlooking the lake. King bed in nice size master bedroom with big flat screen TV mounted on wall. Cable and internet both included. Dining table seating 6 people. Don't miss out!