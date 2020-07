Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT CONDO IN STERLING OAKS. 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH PLUS A DEN. UNIT HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN THE KITCHEN, TILE IN ALL THE COMMON AREAS AND NEWER FLOORS GOING IN THE BEDROOMS AND DEN. UNIT WAS JUST PAINTED AND IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.

RENT INCLUDES WATER, BASIC CABLE AND BASIC INTERNET.