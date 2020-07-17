1345 Sweetwater CV

Amenities

AVAILABLE July 1st. UNFURNISHED-- NO PETS--ANNUAL RENTAL!! This unit is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath PLUS a den! What a prime location in North Naples, just minutes to the beach, beach parks and abundant dining and shopping. Sterling Oaks provides more than 100 acres of Audubon preserve and is touted as one of the best tennis communities in Southwest Florida. 12 clay courts (10 lighted and a spectator sport), heated junior Olympic-size pool, bocce ball, and fitness center are just a few of the many special features of this community. This pristine first-floor unit has numerous upgrades including French doors on the den, tile in main living areas, and carpeting in the bedrooms!