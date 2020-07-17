All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1345 Sweetwater CV.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1345 Sweetwater CV
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1345 Sweetwater CV

1345 Sweetwater Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1345 Sweetwater Cove, Collier County, FL 34110

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
pool
tennis court
AVAILABLE July 1st. UNFURNISHED-- NO PETS--ANNUAL RENTAL!! This unit is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath PLUS a den! What a prime location in North Naples, just minutes to the beach, beach parks and abundant dining and shopping. Sterling Oaks provides more than 100 acres of Audubon preserve and is touted as one of the best tennis communities in Southwest Florida. 12 clay courts (10 lighted and a spectator sport), heated junior Olympic-size pool, bocce ball, and fitness center are just a few of the many special features of this community. This pristine first-floor unit has numerous upgrades including French doors on the den, tile in main living areas, and carpeting in the bedrooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Sweetwater CV have any available units?
1345 Sweetwater CV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collier County, FL.
What amenities does 1345 Sweetwater CV have?
Some of 1345 Sweetwater CV's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Sweetwater CV currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Sweetwater CV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Sweetwater CV pet-friendly?
No, 1345 Sweetwater CV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1345 Sweetwater CV offer parking?
No, 1345 Sweetwater CV does not offer parking.
Does 1345 Sweetwater CV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1345 Sweetwater CV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Sweetwater CV have a pool?
Yes, 1345 Sweetwater CV has a pool.
Does 1345 Sweetwater CV have accessible units?
No, 1345 Sweetwater CV does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Sweetwater CV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 Sweetwater CV has units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 Sweetwater CV have units with air conditioning?
No, 1345 Sweetwater CV does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale