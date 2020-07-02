1345 Mariposa Circle #101

Amenities

Unfurnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Den~ Mariposa At Whippprwill - This lovely coach home offers 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with den and 1 car garage. Tile in hallway, living room/dining room, kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steal appliances. Master Bath offers large garden tub and stand up shower. 15 Day Approval time from HOA, $100 HOA Application fee $40 Background check fee per person, . 1st month ($1800) And Security Deposit($1800) required before move in. Rental Office application $55 per person over the age of 18. 1 Pet allowed can not be over 40lbs. Pet deposit/fee $1500 ($750 refundable). No Dangerous breed!

Mariposa~ . Mariposa at Whippoorwill is located just west of I-75 off of Pine Ridge Road on Whippoorwill Lane.



