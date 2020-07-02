All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1345 Mariposa Circle #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1345 Mariposa Circle #101
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1345 Mariposa Circle #101

1345 Mariposa Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1345 Mariposa Circle, Collier County, FL 34105

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unfurnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Den~ Mariposa At Whippprwill - This lovely coach home offers 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with den and 1 car garage. Tile in hallway, living room/dining room, kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steal appliances. Master Bath offers large garden tub and stand up shower. 15 Day Approval time from HOA, $100 HOA Application fee $40 Background check fee per person, . 1st month ($1800) And Security Deposit($1800) required before move in. Rental Office application $55 per person over the age of 18. 1 Pet allowed can not be over 40lbs. Pet deposit/fee $1500 ($750 refundable). No Dangerous breed!
Mariposa~ . Mariposa at Whippoorwill is located just west of I-75 off of Pine Ridge Road on Whippoorwill Lane.

(RLNE5787394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 have any available units?
1345 Mariposa Circle #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collier County, FL.
What amenities does 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 have?
Some of 1345 Mariposa Circle #101's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Mariposa Circle #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 is pet friendly.
Does 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 offer parking?
Yes, 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 offers parking.
Does 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 have a pool?
No, 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 have accessible units?
No, 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1345 Mariposa Circle #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale