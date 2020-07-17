All apartments in Collier County
1300 Kendari Terrace
1300 Kendari Terrace

1300 Kendari Terrace · No Longer Available
1300 Kendari Terrace, Collier County, FL 34113

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
pool table
furnished
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
media room
Available for annual lease for $2900.00 or Seasonal rental for $5,200.00 Turnkey Furnished for Seasonal, tons of amenities. Call or text for availability.
Come enjoy your winter in this gorgeous 2 story single family home that offers 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ bathrooms. This home has modern but comfortable furnishing, tall ceilings with designer flooring. The courtyard will allow you to enjoy evening cookouts overlooking the lake view and bird watching. The resort style pool is just a short walk from this home where you will find a lake view pool, fitness center overlooking the pool and lake. You will also enjoy the theater, billiards, card room, pickleball court, library, aerobic room and water aerobics. This home is pet friendly (owner approved with fee) and your pet will love the dog park with toys provided just a short walk from the home. This community offers a social director with many social events such as concerts by the pool and is located a short distance to downtown Naples famous restaurants and beaches and also near Marco Island gorgeous white sandy beaches and just minutes to Rookery Bay National Estuarine where you can enjoy Kayak and boat tours.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 1300 Kendari Terrace have any available units?
1300 Kendari Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collier County, FL.
What amenities does 1300 Kendari Terrace have?
Some of 1300 Kendari Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Kendari Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Kendari Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Kendari Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Kendari Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Kendari Terrace offer parking?
No, 1300 Kendari Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Kendari Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Kendari Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Kendari Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Kendari Terrace has a pool.
Does 1300 Kendari Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1300 Kendari Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Kendari Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Kendari Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Kendari Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 Kendari Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
