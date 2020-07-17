1300 Kendari Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool dog park pool table

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym pool pool table media room

Available for annual lease for $2900.00 or Seasonal rental for $5,200.00 Turnkey Furnished for Seasonal, tons of amenities. Call or text for availability.

Come enjoy your winter in this gorgeous 2 story single family home that offers 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ bathrooms. This home has modern but comfortable furnishing, tall ceilings with designer flooring. The courtyard will allow you to enjoy evening cookouts overlooking the lake view and bird watching. The resort style pool is just a short walk from this home where you will find a lake view pool, fitness center overlooking the pool and lake. You will also enjoy the theater, billiards, card room, pickleball court, library, aerobic room and water aerobics. This home is pet friendly (owner approved with fee) and your pet will love the dog park with toys provided just a short walk from the home. This community offers a social director with many social events such as concerts by the pool and is located a short distance to downtown Naples famous restaurants and beaches and also near Marco Island gorgeous white sandy beaches and just minutes to Rookery Bay National Estuarine where you can enjoy Kayak and boat tours.