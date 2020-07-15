12930 Positano CIR

Amenities

Annual Rental! And it's available today! Relax on your screened lanai with lake/water fountain view in this impeccable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1rs floor condo located in the desirable, gated community of Positano Place. This condo features stainless appliances, granite counters, lots of windows, a built-in desk and laundry in residence. If you are looking for location, condition and price, you've found it!! You'll appreciate the convenience of being minutes away from Olde Naples, the Waterside Shops, Mercato, Artist Naples, international dining, pristine beaches, harbor access, deep sea fishing, interstate or airline travel. The Positano Place Community Center offers a 6,800 sq. ft. clubhouse with game/media rooms. There is also a well-equipped fitness facility featuring a weight room, treadmills, recumbent bicycles, cardio and strength-training equipment. Last, but not least, Positano Place is only 4.4 miles to the beach!