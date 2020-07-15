All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 12930 Positano CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
12930 Positano CIR
Last updated November 3 2019 at 1:52 AM

12930 Positano CIR

12930 Positano Circle · (239) 687-0177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12930 Positano Circle, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
media room
Annual Rental! And it's available today! Relax on your screened lanai with lake/water fountain view in this impeccable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1rs floor condo located in the desirable, gated community of Positano Place. This condo features stainless appliances, granite counters, lots of windows, a built-in desk and laundry in residence. If you are looking for location, condition and price, you've found it!! You'll appreciate the convenience of being minutes away from Olde Naples, the Waterside Shops, Mercato, Artist Naples, international dining, pristine beaches, harbor access, deep sea fishing, interstate or airline travel. The Positano Place Community Center offers a 6,800 sq. ft. clubhouse with game/media rooms. There is also a well-equipped fitness facility featuring a weight room, treadmills, recumbent bicycles, cardio and strength-training equipment. Last, but not least, Positano Place is only 4.4 miles to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12930 Positano CIR have any available units?
12930 Positano CIR has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12930 Positano CIR have?
Some of 12930 Positano CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12930 Positano CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12930 Positano CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12930 Positano CIR pet-friendly?
No, 12930 Positano CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 12930 Positano CIR offer parking?
No, 12930 Positano CIR does not offer parking.
Does 12930 Positano CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12930 Positano CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12930 Positano CIR have a pool?
No, 12930 Positano CIR does not have a pool.
Does 12930 Positano CIR have accessible units?
No, 12930 Positano CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12930 Positano CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12930 Positano CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 12930 Positano CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12930 Positano CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12930 Positano CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity