All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1283 Egrets LNDG.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1283 Egrets LNDG
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 PM

1283 Egrets LNDG

1283 Egrets Landing · (239) 292-3110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1283 Egrets Landing, Collier County, FL 34108
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1489 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful, like Model 3 bedrooms home, Located in the Established and Finest community of Pelican Marsh Golf Club. Residents enjoy an active family lifestyle with a dynamic tempo of social and recreational activities. Pelican Marsh offers a full calendar of social, golf and dining activities, as well as an expertly designed practice facility and championship golf. The Club also is a gathering place for residents, home to the Tennis Center, state-of-the-art Fitness Center, wellness classes and spa services. Egret's Walk features 2 salt water pools, sauna and work-out room. Book your vacation, don't wait. Can also be rented Off-season for $2,600 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1283 Egrets LNDG have any available units?
1283 Egrets LNDG has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1283 Egrets LNDG have?
Some of 1283 Egrets LNDG's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1283 Egrets LNDG currently offering any rent specials?
1283 Egrets LNDG is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1283 Egrets LNDG pet-friendly?
No, 1283 Egrets LNDG is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1283 Egrets LNDG offer parking?
No, 1283 Egrets LNDG does not offer parking.
Does 1283 Egrets LNDG have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1283 Egrets LNDG offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1283 Egrets LNDG have a pool?
Yes, 1283 Egrets LNDG has a pool.
Does 1283 Egrets LNDG have accessible units?
No, 1283 Egrets LNDG does not have accessible units.
Does 1283 Egrets LNDG have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1283 Egrets LNDG has units with dishwashers.
Does 1283 Egrets LNDG have units with air conditioning?
No, 1283 Egrets LNDG does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1283 Egrets LNDG?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity