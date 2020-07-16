1283 Egrets LNDG

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Beautiful, like Model 3 bedrooms home, Located in the Established and Finest community of Pelican Marsh Golf Club. Residents enjoy an active family lifestyle with a dynamic tempo of social and recreational activities. Pelican Marsh offers a full calendar of social, golf and dining activities, as well as an expertly designed practice facility and championship golf. The Club also is a gathering place for residents, home to the Tennis Center, state-of-the-art Fitness Center, wellness classes and spa services. Egret's Walk features 2 salt water pools, sauna and work-out room. Book your vacation, don't wait. Can also be rented Off-season for $2,600 per month.