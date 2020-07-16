1283 Egrets LNDG

Amenities
Beautiful, like Model 3 bedrooms home, Located in the Established and Finest community of Pelican Marsh Golf Club. Residents enjoy an active family lifestyle with a dynamic tempo of social and recreational activities. Pelican Marsh offers a full calendar of social, golf and dining activities, as well as an expertly designed practice facility and championship golf. The Club also is a gathering place for residents, home to the Tennis Center, state-of-the-art Fitness Center, wellness classes and spa services. Egret's Walk features 2 salt water pools, sauna and work-out room. Book your vacation, don't wait. Can also be rented Off-season for $2,600 per month.