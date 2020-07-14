1274 Silverstrand DR

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated gym pool bocce court

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Lovingly Maintained 2 Bedroom W/DEN~2 bathrooms~2 Car Garage Single Family POOL Home. Home is Light & Bright W/Spacious Open Floor Plan. Home has a Great Deal to Offer W/Salt Water Pool, High Vaulted Ceilings, Tiled Throughout, Plantation Shutters, Livingroom & Family Room, Split Bedrooms,Multiple Sliders to Pool & Outdoor Sitting Area, Large Open Kitchen W/Beaultiful Granite~Sit at Countertop~Sainless Steel Applicances~Lots Of cabinet space & a Pantry, Large Main Bedroom Suite W/Access to Pool, Main Bathroom W/Granite~Double Sinks~Separate Tub & Shower, Large Screened Lanai area W/Salt Water Pool which recently had Really Nice New Pavers Installed. This Gated community is Not Only an Excellent Naples location it offers you Fantastic Amenities to Enjoy. With this Home you are a Short Walk to Newly Renovated Florida Style Clubhouse W/Restaurant & Bar, Resort Style Pool & Hot Tub, NEW Fitness Center & Locker Rooms, Cabana Bar, Pickle Ball, Bocci Ball & more. Also Optional tennis membership W/12 clay tennis courts & onsite USTA professional. You are Just minutes away from Beaches, Coconut Point mall, Mercato & many more restaurants/shopping to enjoy.