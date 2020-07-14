All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:10 PM

1274 Silverstrand DR

1274 Silverstrand Drive · (239) 405-0420
Location

1274 Silverstrand Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Lovingly Maintained 2 Bedroom W/DEN~2 bathrooms~2 Car Garage Single Family POOL Home. Home is Light & Bright W/Spacious Open Floor Plan. Home has a Great Deal to Offer W/Salt Water Pool, High Vaulted Ceilings, Tiled Throughout, Plantation Shutters, Livingroom & Family Room, Split Bedrooms,Multiple Sliders to Pool & Outdoor Sitting Area, Large Open Kitchen W/Beaultiful Granite~Sit at Countertop~Sainless Steel Applicances~Lots Of cabinet space & a Pantry, Large Main Bedroom Suite W/Access to Pool, Main Bathroom W/Granite~Double Sinks~Separate Tub & Shower, Large Screened Lanai area W/Salt Water Pool which recently had Really Nice New Pavers Installed. This Gated community is Not Only an Excellent Naples location it offers you Fantastic Amenities to Enjoy. With this Home you are a Short Walk to Newly Renovated Florida Style Clubhouse W/Restaurant & Bar, Resort Style Pool & Hot Tub, NEW Fitness Center & Locker Rooms, Cabana Bar, Pickle Ball, Bocci Ball & more. Also Optional tennis membership W/12 clay tennis courts & onsite USTA professional. You are Just minutes away from Beaches, Coconut Point mall, Mercato & many more restaurants/shopping to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1274 Silverstrand DR have any available units?
1274 Silverstrand DR has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1274 Silverstrand DR have?
Some of 1274 Silverstrand DR's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1274 Silverstrand DR currently offering any rent specials?
1274 Silverstrand DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1274 Silverstrand DR pet-friendly?
No, 1274 Silverstrand DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1274 Silverstrand DR offer parking?
Yes, 1274 Silverstrand DR offers parking.
Does 1274 Silverstrand DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1274 Silverstrand DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1274 Silverstrand DR have a pool?
Yes, 1274 Silverstrand DR has a pool.
Does 1274 Silverstrand DR have accessible units?
No, 1274 Silverstrand DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1274 Silverstrand DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1274 Silverstrand DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1274 Silverstrand DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1274 Silverstrand DR does not have units with air conditioning.
