12017 Covent Garden CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Social membership included in this stunning turnkey furnished residence overlooking two lakes and the 8th hole of the Eagle golf course. Among the numerous upgrades... 24-inch neutral tile, exotic granite countertops, stone backsplash, new carpet and freshly painted walls. The residence offers spacious living and formal dining areas. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and den. Master suite with two walk-in closets and spacious master bath. Oversized guest bedroom and third bedroom that share a unique full bathroom and separate vanities. Laundry room and two-car garage with paver entryway and driveway. Enjoy the neighborhood pool and spa just steps away or head to the resort-style clubhouse pool and spa with full-service Tiki bar and restaurant. Twin Eagles is rich in amenities, offering residents a classic country club lifestyle with two award-winning championship golf courses, a beautiful 47,000-square-foot clubhouse, a state-of-the-art fitness center, restaurants, tennis courts, exercise trails and more. This property includes a Social Membership which includes unlimited golf May thru Oct and limited golf during season.