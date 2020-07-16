All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:27 PM

12017 Covent Garden CT

12017 Covent Garden Court · (239) 580-8856
Location

12017 Covent Garden Court, Collier County, FL 34120

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2801 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2045 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Social membership included in this stunning turnkey furnished residence overlooking two lakes and the 8th hole of the Eagle golf course. Among the numerous upgrades... 24-inch neutral tile, exotic granite countertops, stone backsplash, new carpet and freshly painted walls. The residence offers spacious living and formal dining areas. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and den. Master suite with two walk-in closets and spacious master bath. Oversized guest bedroom and third bedroom that share a unique full bathroom and separate vanities. Laundry room and two-car garage with paver entryway and driveway. Enjoy the neighborhood pool and spa just steps away or head to the resort-style clubhouse pool and spa with full-service Tiki bar and restaurant. Twin Eagles is rich in amenities, offering residents a classic country club lifestyle with two award-winning championship golf courses, a beautiful 47,000-square-foot clubhouse, a state-of-the-art fitness center, restaurants, tennis courts, exercise trails and more. This property includes a Social Membership which includes unlimited golf May thru Oct and limited golf during season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12017 Covent Garden CT have any available units?
12017 Covent Garden CT has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12017 Covent Garden CT have?
Some of 12017 Covent Garden CT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12017 Covent Garden CT currently offering any rent specials?
12017 Covent Garden CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12017 Covent Garden CT pet-friendly?
No, 12017 Covent Garden CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 12017 Covent Garden CT offer parking?
Yes, 12017 Covent Garden CT offers parking.
Does 12017 Covent Garden CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12017 Covent Garden CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12017 Covent Garden CT have a pool?
Yes, 12017 Covent Garden CT has a pool.
Does 12017 Covent Garden CT have accessible units?
No, 12017 Covent Garden CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12017 Covent Garden CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12017 Covent Garden CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12017 Covent Garden CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12017 Covent Garden CT does not have units with air conditioning.
