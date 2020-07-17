11440 Riggs RD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel ice maker microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Single Family Home with plenty of acreage!! This single family home is located in the country and offers almost 5 acres with a lake. Close to shops and restaurants and a brand new Publix to open soon! This spacious homes offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, mostly tiled throughout. Close to The Links of Naples which offers 18 holes, par 61 challenging layout measuring 4005 yards and offers several par 4 holes over 300 yards in length. This home is being offered as furnished. Owner will consider renting unfurnished. No pets allowed.