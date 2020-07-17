All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:55 PM

11440 Riggs RD

11440 Riggs Road · (888) 534-1116
Location

11440 Riggs Road, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2613 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Single Family Home with plenty of acreage!! This single family home is located in the country and offers almost 5 acres with a lake. Close to shops and restaurants and a brand new Publix to open soon! This spacious homes offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, mostly tiled throughout. Close to The Links of Naples which offers 18 holes, par 61 challenging layout measuring 4005 yards and offers several par 4 holes over 300 yards in length. This home is being offered as furnished. Owner will consider renting unfurnished. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11440 Riggs RD have any available units?
11440 Riggs RD has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11440 Riggs RD have?
Some of 11440 Riggs RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11440 Riggs RD currently offering any rent specials?
11440 Riggs RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11440 Riggs RD pet-friendly?
No, 11440 Riggs RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 11440 Riggs RD offer parking?
No, 11440 Riggs RD does not offer parking.
Does 11440 Riggs RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11440 Riggs RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11440 Riggs RD have a pool?
No, 11440 Riggs RD does not have a pool.
Does 11440 Riggs RD have accessible units?
No, 11440 Riggs RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11440 Riggs RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11440 Riggs RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11440 Riggs RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11440 Riggs RD does not have units with air conditioning.
