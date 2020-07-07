1141 Silverstrand DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool bocce court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court gym pool tennis court

TURNKEY FURNISHED AVAILABLE 11/01/2020

Immaculate single family home in the active north Naples community of Sterling Oaks. The furnished condo has 3 bedrooms and is furnished with a king sized master bedroom suite, a queen sized guest room and a day bed in the third bedroom for extra guests. Just a short drive to the beautiful beaches of Naples and Bonita Springs this magnificent community has a JR Olympic swimming pool, 12 Har Tru Tennis courts, a well equipped exercise room, bocce court, pickle ball courts and more. Just a few miles to your north or south you will find first class shops and restaurants at Coconut Point Mall, Miromar Outlets, the Mercato Shoppes, Olde Naples and Southwest Florida International Airport. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS.