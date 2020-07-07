All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:27 AM

1141 Silverstrand DR

1141 Silverstrand Drive · (305) 318-5225
Location

1141 Silverstrand Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1559 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
pool
tennis court
TURNKEY FURNISHED AVAILABLE 11/01/2020
Immaculate single family home in the active north Naples community of Sterling Oaks. The furnished condo has 3 bedrooms and is furnished with a king sized master bedroom suite, a queen sized guest room and a day bed in the third bedroom for extra guests. Just a short drive to the beautiful beaches of Naples and Bonita Springs this magnificent community has a JR Olympic swimming pool, 12 Har Tru Tennis courts, a well equipped exercise room, bocce court, pickle ball courts and more. Just a few miles to your north or south you will find first class shops and restaurants at Coconut Point Mall, Miromar Outlets, the Mercato Shoppes, Olde Naples and Southwest Florida International Airport. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Silverstrand DR have any available units?
1141 Silverstrand DR has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1141 Silverstrand DR have?
Some of 1141 Silverstrand DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Silverstrand DR currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Silverstrand DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Silverstrand DR pet-friendly?
No, 1141 Silverstrand DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1141 Silverstrand DR offer parking?
No, 1141 Silverstrand DR does not offer parking.
Does 1141 Silverstrand DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1141 Silverstrand DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Silverstrand DR have a pool?
Yes, 1141 Silverstrand DR has a pool.
Does 1141 Silverstrand DR have accessible units?
No, 1141 Silverstrand DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Silverstrand DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Silverstrand DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Silverstrand DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 Silverstrand DR does not have units with air conditioning.
