Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Sterling Oaks is located in ideal North Naples location off of Tamiami Trail just minutes from our beautiful beaches, restaurants, shopping, golf and more. Sterling Oaks is located within a 100 acre Audubon Preserve where wild life is abundant. There is a 10,000 square foot clubhouse with a full service restaurant, Jr. Olympic pool and spa, Tiki Bar, Fitness Center and 12 Clay Tennis courts with an on site USTA Professional. Tennis membership available.