Last updated July 5 2020 at 4:19 PM

1115 Reserve CT

1115 Reserve Court · (410) 269-3156
Location

1115 Reserve Court, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-201 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Great location, gated community, great amenities and an open floor plan. This property can come furnished or unfurnished. Furniture includes, but not limited to: kitchen table, bar stools, 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, dressers in each room, sofa, televisions and entertainment center. There are pots, pans and kitchenware. This property is located on the second floor, Tile throughout and split bedrooms. The community amenities include a resort style pool, jacuzzi, racquetball, clubhouse, tennis and fitness center. Move right in and enjoy the Naples lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Reserve CT have any available units?
1115 Reserve CT has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1115 Reserve CT have?
Some of 1115 Reserve CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Reserve CT currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Reserve CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Reserve CT pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Reserve CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1115 Reserve CT offer parking?
No, 1115 Reserve CT does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Reserve CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 Reserve CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Reserve CT have a pool?
Yes, 1115 Reserve CT has a pool.
Does 1115 Reserve CT have accessible units?
No, 1115 Reserve CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Reserve CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Reserve CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Reserve CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Reserve CT does not have units with air conditioning.
