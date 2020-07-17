1115 Reserve CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool racquetball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool racquetball court tennis court

Great location, gated community, great amenities and an open floor plan. This property can come furnished or unfurnished. Furniture includes, but not limited to: kitchen table, bar stools, 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, dressers in each room, sofa, televisions and entertainment center. There are pots, pans and kitchenware. This property is located on the second floor, Tile throughout and split bedrooms. The community amenities include a resort style pool, jacuzzi, racquetball, clubhouse, tennis and fitness center. Move right in and enjoy the Naples lifestyle.