All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 10951 Gulf Shore DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
10951 Gulf Shore DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

10951 Gulf Shore DR

10951 Gulf Shore Drive · (239) 285-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10951 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$9,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Fantastic Gulf, pool & manicured landscaped views from this absolutely immaculate and updated second floor (first living level) residence in one of Vanderbilt Beach's most popular high-rise communities! Tastefully furnished in a contemporary Florida style design scheme with colorful accents throughout. Wood flooring throughout with tile in the baths and screened lanai. Sectional sofa and two chairs in the living room. The wood dining room table seats four plus there is a five person dinette table in the eat-in kitchen. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities include a junior olympic size pool, exercise room, tennis, gated entry and on-site manager.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10951 Gulf Shore DR have any available units?
10951 Gulf Shore DR has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10951 Gulf Shore DR have?
Some of 10951 Gulf Shore DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10951 Gulf Shore DR currently offering any rent specials?
10951 Gulf Shore DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10951 Gulf Shore DR pet-friendly?
No, 10951 Gulf Shore DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 10951 Gulf Shore DR offer parking?
No, 10951 Gulf Shore DR does not offer parking.
Does 10951 Gulf Shore DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10951 Gulf Shore DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10951 Gulf Shore DR have a pool?
Yes, 10951 Gulf Shore DR has a pool.
Does 10951 Gulf Shore DR have accessible units?
No, 10951 Gulf Shore DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10951 Gulf Shore DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10951 Gulf Shore DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10951 Gulf Shore DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10951 Gulf Shore DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10951 Gulf Shore DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity