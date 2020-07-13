10951 Gulf Shore DR

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Fantastic Gulf, pool & manicured landscaped views from this absolutely immaculate and updated second floor (first living level) residence in one of Vanderbilt Beach's most popular high-rise communities! Tastefully furnished in a contemporary Florida style design scheme with colorful accents throughout. Wood flooring throughout with tile in the baths and screened lanai. Sectional sofa and two chairs in the living room. The wood dining room table seats four plus there is a five person dinette table in the eat-in kitchen. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities include a junior olympic size pool, exercise room, tennis, gated entry and on-site manager.