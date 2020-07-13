10372 Quail Crown DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Strategically tucked away amongst the hustle and bustle of Naples lies a beautifully maintained home located on a lush lot in the idyllically secluded subdivision of Quails Nest at Quail Creek Village. With nearly 2000 sq. ft living area this light, bright and inviting home welcomes you with open arms to the South Florida sun and fun. You'll have seamless living and entertaining as you move through the open floor plan, through the expansive sliding doors and onto your large lanai that's nestled among the greens of the Quails Village Golf Course and the free-flowing canals that lie behind the home. This extremely private single-family home boasting 3 bedrooms plus a den, 3 full bathrooms, a private dining room and one of the best views in all of Quail Creek Village. This is the perfect home away from home for those wanting to find a quiet, private, tranquil getaway while still being minutes away from all of the shopping, restaurants, attractions and beaches that Naples is known for! So, grab your suitcases and swimsuits and join us for a much-needed retreat!! Property is available for sale for $315,000.