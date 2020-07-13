All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:57 AM

10372 Quail Crown DR

10372 Quail Crown Dr · (239) 293-5552
Location

10372 Quail Crown Dr, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 122-5 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1915 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Strategically tucked away amongst the hustle and bustle of Naples lies a beautifully maintained home located on a lush lot in the idyllically secluded subdivision of Quails Nest at Quail Creek Village. With nearly 2000 sq. ft living area this light, bright and inviting home welcomes you with open arms to the South Florida sun and fun. You'll have seamless living and entertaining as you move through the open floor plan, through the expansive sliding doors and onto your large lanai that's nestled among the greens of the Quails Village Golf Course and the free-flowing canals that lie behind the home. This extremely private single-family home boasting 3 bedrooms plus a den, 3 full bathrooms, a private dining room and one of the best views in all of Quail Creek Village. This is the perfect home away from home for those wanting to find a quiet, private, tranquil getaway while still being minutes away from all of the shopping, restaurants, attractions and beaches that Naples is known for! So, grab your suitcases and swimsuits and join us for a much-needed retreat!! Property is available for sale for $315,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10372 Quail Crown DR have any available units?
10372 Quail Crown DR has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10372 Quail Crown DR have?
Some of 10372 Quail Crown DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10372 Quail Crown DR currently offering any rent specials?
10372 Quail Crown DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10372 Quail Crown DR pet-friendly?
No, 10372 Quail Crown DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 10372 Quail Crown DR offer parking?
No, 10372 Quail Crown DR does not offer parking.
Does 10372 Quail Crown DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10372 Quail Crown DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10372 Quail Crown DR have a pool?
Yes, 10372 Quail Crown DR has a pool.
Does 10372 Quail Crown DR have accessible units?
No, 10372 Quail Crown DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10372 Quail Crown DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10372 Quail Crown DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10372 Quail Crown DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10372 Quail Crown DR does not have units with air conditioning.
