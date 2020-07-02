All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1021 Tivoli CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1021 Tivoli CT
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:11 PM

1021 Tivoli CT

1021 Tivoli Court · (810) 531-0350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1021 Tivoli Court, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2161 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Now available for Season 2021! Welcome to this stunning home in the popular gated community of Briarwood. This gorgeous home can be your own private oasis that features an oversized pool and spa, gas grill, 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Home is being offered turnkey furnished with a 2 car garage. Some Beach Equipment Available! Community Features: Guard Gated Security, Tennis, Lap Pool, Resort Pool, Clubhouse, Basketball, Volleyball, Playground and Sports Field. Less than 10 minutes from Naples Pier, Beach, 5th Avenue Restaurants, Shopping, and Marinas. Less than 5 minutes to grocery stores and dining. Ask us about weekly rates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Tivoli CT have any available units?
1021 Tivoli CT has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1021 Tivoli CT have?
Some of 1021 Tivoli CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Tivoli CT currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Tivoli CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Tivoli CT pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Tivoli CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1021 Tivoli CT offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Tivoli CT offers parking.
Does 1021 Tivoli CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 Tivoli CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Tivoli CT have a pool?
Yes, 1021 Tivoli CT has a pool.
Does 1021 Tivoli CT have accessible units?
No, 1021 Tivoli CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Tivoli CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Tivoli CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Tivoli CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Tivoli CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1021 Tivoli CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity