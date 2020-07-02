1021 Tivoli CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Now available for Season 2021! Welcome to this stunning home in the popular gated community of Briarwood. This gorgeous home can be your own private oasis that features an oversized pool and spa, gas grill, 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Home is being offered turnkey furnished with a 2 car garage. Some Beach Equipment Available! Community Features: Guard Gated Security, Tennis, Lap Pool, Resort Pool, Clubhouse, Basketball, Volleyball, Playground and Sports Field. Less than 10 minutes from Naples Pier, Beach, 5th Avenue Restaurants, Shopping, and Marinas. Less than 5 minutes to grocery stores and dining. Ask us about weekly rates!