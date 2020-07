1015 Tarpon Cove DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

2021 AVAILABLE TO RENT IN NAPLES AT TARPON COVE MARTINIQUE CONDO FEATURING A SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR TWO BEDROOM WITH DEN IN NORTH NAPLES IN A QUIET GATED COMMUNITY. WESTERN VIEW LOOKING AT THE LAKE AND WATER FEATURE. 2 POOLS AVAILABLE AND COMMUNITY ROOM ON PREMISES. BIKE OR DRIVE TO THE VANDERBILT BEACH OR BONITA BEACH. 15 MINUTES TO MERCATO, WATERSIDE, AND THE ARTIS PHILHARMONIC. DRIVE DOWN 41 TO OLD NAPLES FIFTH AVE AND 3RD STREET SHOPPING AND RESTAURANT DISTRICT. THIS LIVING SPACE IS PERFECT FOR YOU WINTER VACATION IN NAPLES. IT IS VERY SPACIOUS AND COMFORTABLY FURNISHED IN CONTEMPORARY AND TOMMY BAHAMAS. 2 LARGE SCREEN TV'S FOR YOUR VIEWING PLEASURE. SLEEPING ARRANGEMENTS ARE QUEEN , QUEEN AND SOFA BED. KITCHEN HAS NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR AND LARGE DINING TABLE. SCREENED BALCONY OVERLOOKS THE TARPON LAKE WITH WATER FOUNTAIN AND HAS A WEST, SUNSET VIEW. SOME UPDATING AND NEW FURNITURE FOR 2021 SEASON.