Apartment List
/
FL
/
coconut creek
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:04 PM

53 Studio Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL

Studio apartments could offer the best of Coconut Creek living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and pu... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
24 Units Available
Coconut Creek
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
$1,540
731 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Results within 5 miles of Coconut Creek
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
9 Units Available
Tuscany Pointe
23126 Post Gardens Way, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,300
580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tuscany Pointe in Boca Raton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
35 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,424
585 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
14 Units Available
Loch Lomond
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,087
497 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
167 Units Available
Snug Harbor
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,602
614 sqft
Introducing a new standard of high-rise, luxury living at Envy Pompano Beach. Experience panoramic ocean and inter-coastal waterway views.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3710 Inverrary Dr
3710 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
$1,199
670 sqft
Fully furnished (beautifully) + flat screen TV - Studio/1 Full Bath; directly on the lake (Magnificent view) for Rent starting at $1,199 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.Short term leases are available.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
5456 NE 4th Ave
5456 Northeast 4th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$800
165 sqft
Unfurnished private room/studio for rent. Private bathroom. ONLY FRIDGE & MICROWAVE PROVIDED (no kitchen),NO ACCESS to the rest of the house. per county code only 1 person & no overnight guests. Private entrance on side of home.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Holiday Springs
2701 Riverside Dr
2701 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
Studio
$985
468 sqft
Just painted STUDIO, Well maintained, Kitchen breakfast bar style, Ceramic tile throughout. Security entrance door. Community pool. Washer/dryer facilities on 2nd floor.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunflower
8400 UNIVERSITY DRIVE - 201
8400 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL
Studio
$795
410 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8400 UNIVERSITY DRIVE - 201 in Tamarac. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Coconut Creek
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
48 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
621 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
18 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,600
810 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
19 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,691
570 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
29 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,499
627 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,649
677 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Melrose Park
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
18 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,940
897 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
20 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,435
644 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
69 Units Available
Harbordale
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,699
689 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
76 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$2,144
657 sqft
Curated tour experiences available. Contact us today for more information. Standing tall in the heart of Las Olas, Laureat is an icon in her own right. The moment you meet, it becomes clear that she is just as alluring inside as out.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
55 Units Available
Port Royale
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,690
515 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
25 Units Available
Chelsea
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,282
680 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
32 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,875
700 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
42 Units Available
Beverly Heights
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,640
529 sqft
Within walking distance to Riverwalk Arts and Entertainment District. Granite counters, wood-inspired floors, tiled bathrooms and private patios or balconies found in every home. On-site Zen garden, courtyard pool, club room lounge and two-story gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
271 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,805
644 sqft
At Alluvion, you can be part of an exclusive residence that allows you to live well without obligation. There's plenty of space for whatever you desire, and our amenities are designed to entertain and impress.
City Guide for Coconut Creek, FL

There is only one butterfly capital in the world, and that is Coconut Creek. Recently labeled a 2013 Playful City, Coconut Creek, is home to the largest population of different butterfly species, thanks to playing host to the largest aviary in the world. So if youre lucky to be in "The Amazing Race" and your next clue says "butterfly world," dont head south to the Amazon Jungle.

Coconut Creek, a Broward County city, is comfortably sandwiched, like Kobe beef peeking out of a burger bun, between Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. The city's population, as per the census in 2010, stands proud at around 52,909 people. Of course, this has changed slightly since then. But it doesnt feel crowded at all. If you divide the land size (12 square miles) by the population, every single person in that city has about 0.0002 square miles to him or herself. And since some people have coupled up, theres more than enough room for everyone.

Having trouble with Craigslist Coconut Creek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Coconut Creek, FL

Studio apartments could offer the best of Coconut Creek living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Coconut Creek during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

Similar Pages

Coconut Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCoconut Creek 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCoconut Creek 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsCoconut Creek 3 Bedroom ApartmentsCoconut Creek Accessible ApartmentsCoconut Creek Apartments with Balconies
Coconut Creek Apartments with GaragesCoconut Creek Apartments with GymsCoconut Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoconut Creek Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCoconut Creek Apartments with ParkingCoconut Creek Apartments with Pools
Coconut Creek Apartments with Washer-DryersCoconut Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoconut Creek Furnished ApartmentsCoconut Creek Pet Friendly ApartmentsPalm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winston Park
Coral Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University