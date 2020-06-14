Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Cocoa, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cocoa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Adamson Creek
1 Unit Available
5512 Talbot Boulevard
5512 Talbot Blvd, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room,
Results within 5 miles of Cocoa

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1640 Mars Street
1640 Mars Street, Merritt Island, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1812 sqft
Canal Home in Diana Shores Subdivision. As you turn into your new residence - You're thinking ''It's SPLASH time in your private in-ground pool/hot tub.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
55 Needle Boulevard
55 Needle Boulevard, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 2 bedroom condo!! Hardwood floors, tile bathrooms and very well kept! Owner is firm no pets! The association also requires an application and $50 app fee per person after the owner approves.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1 Artemis Boulevard
1 Artemis Boulevard, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Merritt Island Living! Two bedroom two bath duplex with canal access! Recently updated including exterior and interior paint. vinyl wood flooring throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Island Crossing
1 Unit Available
1358 Sanibel Ln
1358 Sanibel Ln, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2340 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Island Crossings. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included with the exception of lawn care services.
Results within 10 miles of Cocoa
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
Highlands of Viera East
24 Units Available
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
26 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1097 Acappella Drive
1097 Acappella Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2602 sqft
Long term rental opportunity. This elegantly upgraded home in upscale Coral Springs HOA. This house has 3 bed rooms, 2 baths, with an oversized den and a 3-car garage, 169 SF court yard/porch, & 393 SF screened patio hurricane shutters.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sonoma at Viera
1 Unit Available
3691 Chardonnay Drive
3691 Chardonnay Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2557 sqft
Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cocoa Isles Country Club
1 Unit Available
1720 Minutemen Causeway
1720 Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1564 sqft
GORGEOUS ARCHITECTURE! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage townhome is located in the heart of Cocoa Beach! Directly overlooking the 5th and 6th fairways of the Cocoa Beach Country Club, this 2 story home features 2 full master

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7801 Ridgewood Avenue
7801 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss your opportunity to live the beach life! Located across the street from the beach is this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo fully furnished with wood-laminate flooring throughout, carpet in the bedroom, stainless steel appliances,

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
1 Unit Available
232 Chandler Street
232 Chandler Street, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
Only three blocks from the beach. Beautifully renovated town-home, 2 bed, 1.5 bath. Like new: kitchen and bathrooms w/ granite, tile floors downstairs, ceiling fans, dark wood laminate floors upstairs. His and hers closets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Capron Ridge
1 Unit Available
1759 Tullagee Avenue
1759 Tullagee Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1807 sqft
Gated community with lawn care included! You don't want to miss out on this wonderful home. Clean, Light and Bright with a great easterly exposure. Has tile and bamboo flooring throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7667 N Wickham Road
7667 North Wickham Road, Brevard County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with nice wood laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms. Walk in closet, washer and dryer hook up with private closet. Very private outside porch, fully screened and looks out at trees.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Indigo Crossing
1 Unit Available
5747 INDIGO CROSSING DRIVE
5747 Indigo Crossing Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
1911 sqft
This inviting home offers plenty of living space! In addition to a formal living area, this bright home features hardwood-style floors, recessed lighting, and plenty of open space.
City Guide for Cocoa, FL

Cocoa, situated in perpetually sunny Brevard County on Florida’s breathtaking eastern coastline, boasts not only a super sweet name (it sure beats Crapo, Maryland, doesn’t it?) but also plays host to a wide range of apartments for rent. Looking to score the apartment of your dreams in paradise? Of course you are! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty sure this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve pieced together beholds the perfect Cocoa rental for you!

Rental properties in Cocoa come in all shapes and sizes, from cozy studio apartments in the $500 range all the way up to multi-bedroom townhomes and rental houses for a grand or more. They’re also spread throughout the town and readily available (waiting lists are very rare), so don’t settle on an apartment in Cocoa unless you’re sure it’s perfect for you. Amenities, you’ll be glad to know, are ridiculously sweet at several rental properties in Cocoa and often include screen patios, balconies, sunken living rooms, community swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, washer-dryer units, free Wi-Fi, rooms with a view, and more.

Bringing a furry four-footed feline friend along with you to Cocoa? Several apartment complexes in Cocoa allow cats, and a limited number welcome dogs, squirrels, lobsters, jackals, hyenas, foxes, Fleet Foxes, mad cows, happy cows, and dinosaurs as well (or just dogs). Just be prepared to pay an extra chunk of change ($50 a month or so or an equivalent one-time fee) if you’ll be kicking back in a pet-friendly apartment in Cocoa.

When you’re ready to submit a leasing app for an apartment in Cocoa, don’t forget to bring along the apartment scoring essentials: two forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences. Many property managers in Cocoa run basic background checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a habit of dodging your bills, ducking out on your rent, and using your credit card bills to practice origami, you’ll need a respectable cosigner to seal the deal.

Boasting a year-round climate the rest of us are jealous of (don’t forget to bring along your surfboard and shark repellant) and a wide range of entertainment options for singles, married couples, teens, retirees, kids, and night owls alike, Cocoa is a city with a lot more going for it than awesome apartment deals. Factor in a low crime rate, an award-winning school district, and a low cost of living rate (9 points below the national average), and we get the feeling you’ll soon be loving life in Cocoa!

So what’s the delay? Start clicking away for an unbeatable apartment deal in Cocoa, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cocoa, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cocoa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

