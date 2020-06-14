16 Apartments for rent in Cocoa, FL with hardwood floors
Cocoa, situated in perpetually sunny Brevard County on Florida’s breathtaking eastern coastline, boasts not only a super sweet name (it sure beats Crapo, Maryland, doesn’t it?) but also plays host to a wide range of apartments for rent. Looking to score the apartment of your dreams in paradise? Of course you are! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty sure this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve pieced together beholds the perfect Cocoa rental for you!
Rental properties in Cocoa come in all shapes and sizes, from cozy studio apartments in the $500 range all the way up to multi-bedroom townhomes and rental houses for a grand or more. They’re also spread throughout the town and readily available (waiting lists are very rare), so don’t settle on an apartment in Cocoa unless you’re sure it’s perfect for you. Amenities, you’ll be glad to know, are ridiculously sweet at several rental properties in Cocoa and often include screen patios, balconies, sunken living rooms, community swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, washer-dryer units, free Wi-Fi, rooms with a view, and more.
Bringing a furry four-footed feline friend along with you to Cocoa? Several apartment complexes in Cocoa allow cats, and a limited number welcome dogs, squirrels, lobsters, jackals, hyenas, foxes, Fleet Foxes, mad cows, happy cows, and dinosaurs as well (or just dogs). Just be prepared to pay an extra chunk of change ($50 a month or so or an equivalent one-time fee) if you’ll be kicking back in a pet-friendly apartment in Cocoa.
When you’re ready to submit a leasing app for an apartment in Cocoa, don’t forget to bring along the apartment scoring essentials: two forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences. Many property managers in Cocoa run basic background checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a habit of dodging your bills, ducking out on your rent, and using your credit card bills to practice origami, you’ll need a respectable cosigner to seal the deal.
Boasting a year-round climate the rest of us are jealous of (don’t forget to bring along your surfboard and shark repellant) and a wide range of entertainment options for singles, married couples, teens, retirees, kids, and night owls alike, Cocoa is a city with a lot more going for it than awesome apartment deals. Factor in a low crime rate, an award-winning school district, and a low cost of living rate (9 points below the national average), and we get the feeling you’ll soon be loving life in Cocoa!
So what’s the delay? Start clicking away for an unbeatable apartment deal in Cocoa, and happy hunting! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cocoa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.