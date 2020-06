Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage tennis court

Beautifully remodeled home with gray vinyl floors, and sea glass gray paint. This lovely home is on a tranquil lake located a short distance from the KSC, the beaches and Orlando. It has a 4BR effect in that a spare BR is located adjacent to the Master suite often used as HOME OFFICE or nursery all overlooking the lake. The walk-in closet is the largest I've seen. The M/Bath has a tiled shower and garden tub. Two BRs and a bath are split to the front of house. 2 CAR GARAGE. The community has a vast playground and tennis courts along with nature trails. Dog friendly with pet interview. Owners are Realtors