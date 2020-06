Amenities

parking pool hot tub

OWNER IS GIVING 50% OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF RENTED BY 6/1/2020. This two bedroom condo is rent ready. Water, sewer, and trash is included in the rent with a community pool. The complex also includes a rec room and sports facility. Walking distance to supermarket. HOA Approval needed with a $50 app. fee.